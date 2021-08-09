'Night Court' Star Markie Post Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 70

NBC Celebrity

Condolences and prayers are sent to The Christine Sullivan depicter and her family as the actress passed away over the weekend at the age of 70 following a battle with cancer.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Night Court" star Markie Post has died at the age of 70, after a nearly four-year cancer battle.

Post passed away on Saturday (07Aug21), her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky confirmed to Deadline.

She's best known for playing public defender Christine Sullivan on the U.S. sitcom "Night Court" from 1985 to 1992, and for Lee Majors series "The Fall Guy", which ran from 1982 to1985.

More recently, she had a recurring role as the mother of Sarah Chalke's character on American TV comedy "Scrubs", and also appeared as mum to Sophia Bush on "Chicago P.D."

Markie's best-known movie role was as the mother of Cameron Diaz's character in the irreverent 1998 comedy hit "There's Something About Mary".

Even after she fell ill, the actress was determined to continue acting as a "side job" and worked on a number of projects between chemotherapy treatments, including TV movie "Four Christmases and a Wedding" and the series "The Kids Are Alright".

"Our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world," her devastated family said in a statement.

Tributes soon poured in for the late star.

Her TV daughter Sophia Bush posted a lengthy message to honor the actress. "My sweet sweet Markie… I don't have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken. This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness," Sophia wrote.