Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cheers as her athlete beau triumphantly helps U.S. basketball team score a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is celebrating after her boyfriend, Team USA basketball star Devin Booker, helped his team to an Olympic gold medal.

The top model and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star watched the Americans beat France in the final of the men's basketball tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Games on Saturday (07Aug21), and she was so excited she shared a snap of her TV - showing the sports star and his teammates celebrating - on her Instagram Story timeline.

Devin was a star of the match, scoring two free throws.

Kendall now has two Olympic champions in her family as her father, Caitlyn Jenner, who was then Bruce Jenner, won gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics in the men's decathlon.

Meanwhile, Kendall recently confessed she tries hard to keep her relationship with the Phoenix Suns star out of the spotlight because she hasn't enjoyed watching her three older Kardashian sisters' "marriages and relationships and break-ups" play out publicly.

"I feel like it's always worked better for me that way," she said. "No offence to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie (Jenner) and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly."

"It was personal preference from a really young age (to keep my relationships private). I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest... I just feel like it's a private matter and not or anybody else to judge or know."

The couple celebrated its one-year anniversary in June (21).

