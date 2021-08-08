Kathy Griffin Discharged From Hospital Following Cancer Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Suddenly Susan' actress is released from hospital to recover at home after undergoing a successful surgery to have one of her lungs removed following cancer diagnosis.

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin is home from the hospital following her cancer diagnosis.

The 60-year-old comedian recently revealed she has stage one cancer in her left lung and needed to have half of the organ removed, but she is back home resting now after her surgery.

Sharing a clip on her Instagram account of her reuniting with her dogs, she captioned it, "Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack."

In Kathy's original post, she revealed she "never smoked" and said doctors are "optimistic" that she will beat her cancer and continue to have "normal function with her breathing."

She said, "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

At the time, the "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" star also said she was hopeful that she would make a full recovery after surgery and predicted she will be "up and running around as usual" within a month.

She added, "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine. (sic)"

And Kathy went on to praise the COVID-19 vaccine, adding, "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XX00, KG. (sic)"