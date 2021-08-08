 
 

Frank Ocean Launches High-End Goods Inspired by 'Childhood Obsessions'

Financial Times Magazine/Jesse Gouveia
The 'Channel Orange' star has announced a new business venture, a luxury line called Homer that includes a number of handmade goods like high-end jewelry and silk scarves.

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Frank Ocean has launched his own line of luxury products called Homer.

The high-end goods, including jewellery and printed silk scarves, can be bought online at Homer.com, and also at the appointment-only New York City boutique, which will hold its grand opening on Monday (09Aug21).

According to the press release, the products are all handmade in Italy and use 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and diamonds that are grown in a state-of-the-art lab in the U.S.

The "Super Rich Kids" singer designed and shot the catalog cover. He shared that the inspiration behind his new product line includes "childhood obsessions" and "heritage as a fantasy."

In an Instagram Story, the Grammy winner wrote, "Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone."

He also thanked "everybody who came to California when we had no lights and no water and no chairs or desks and built this all from nothing with me. I wanna say thank you for believing in my vision and taking a part in this story from the bottom of my heart. This is three years in the making and there is so so much I'm excited to share with all you strangers."

Pitchfork reports that Tyrone Lebon, who directed the Nikes music video, is responsible for the campaign's imagery, while Orlando rapper-producer 454's debut mixtape "4 Real" provided the music on Homer.com.

