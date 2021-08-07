Kourtney Kardashian Receives Sweet 'Welcome Home' Note From Son Reign

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian gets the warmest welcome from her kid upon returning from "ten days of quarantine." The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared with her Instagram followers that she and boyfriend Travis Barker returned to her place on Thursday, August 5.

Kourtney share on the photo-sharing platform a picture of an adorable letter from 6-year-old son Reign Disick. "Dear Mom, I miss you so much," so Reign wrote in the sweet note. "Welcome home. Yay. I love you," he continued, adding red lip stickers on the letter above Reign's signature.

During the quarantine, the oldest Kardashian sister had been spending some sexy time with her rocker boyfriend. Most recently, the 42-year-old made headlines after unleashing an intimate picture of her and the Blink-182 drummer in which she flaunted her half-naked body.

In the said snap, Kourtney could be seen wearing an open black bathrobe with her hair covering her exposed breast. She also shared some other pictures, including one that displayed her kids Penelope and Reign peering into the musician's house. "Ten days of quarantine," Kourtney simply captioned the post.

Prior to this, the Poosh founder revealed that she got a haircut from her man. The daughter of Kris Jenner shared on Instagram Story a picture of the lock of her dark brown hair lying on the floor and captioned it, "Haircuts by @travisbarker."

Kourtney and Travis' romance indeed only heats up day by day. The lovebirds even sparked engagement rumors after taking a trip to Las Vegas. A source, however, denied the speculations, saying, "Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon." The source added, "Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone."

"Marriage is just not her thing," the insider went on explaining. "She doesn't like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She's happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don't see her changing her mind but that's just who she is."