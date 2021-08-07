Cassie Randolph Shares More Romantic Vacation Photos With Brighton Reinhardt After Going Public

Instagram Celebrity

A little over a week after making her romance with her new boyfriend Instagram official, the season 23 winner of 'The Bachelor' posts sweet photos of the pair enjoying kayaking in Newport Back Bay, California.

AceShowbiz - Cassie Randolph is in love and has no intention to hide it. Over a week after making her romance with Brighton Reinhardt Instagram official, the season 23 winner of "The Bachelor" couldn't stop sharing photos from her romantic vacation with her boyfriend.

On Thursday, August 5, the 26-year-old star posted a series of beach outing photos with Brighton. In the pictures, the reality star could be seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and large sunglasses while sharing a two-person kayak with her new boyfriend in Newport Back Bay, California. "Love exploring new places that I didn't even know were right in my backyard," she captioned her post.

Her sweet post came a little over a week after Brighton debuted their new relationship. On July 28, the 24-year-old singer shared a series of snaps of the pair cuddling up on the beach. Insert cheesy caption here*," he simply captioned the pics. In one image, Cassie was seen leaning against him as he wrapped an arm around her and they both gazed peacefully into the camera.

For the beach date, Cassie covered up her striking baby blue bikini with a pale blue striped button up shirt. The "Young Once" star also topped her blond hair off with a beige corduroy bucket hat. In the meantime, Brighton only wore swim trunks and showed off his toned chest and tattoos while blocking out the sun with a black trucker hat.

Of their budding relationship, a source spilled that Brighton has been "a good friend of hers for over five years." The insider added, "He obviously knows what she went through with Colton Underwood and just supported her along the way." The so-called inside source went on to note that he "gets along very well with her family," adding, "Right now, they're still enjoying spending time with one another and just seeing where things go."