 
 

Hayden Panettiere Attends First Public Event in Two Years, Weeks After Reuniting With Abusive Ex

Hayden Panettiere Attends First Public Event in Two Years, Weeks After Reuniting With Abusive Ex
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Nashville' alum is all smiles when taking a picture with Paula Abdul, 'The Hills: New Beginnings' star Caroline D'Amore and 'The Vampire Diaries' actress Katerina Graham at a special screening of 'Cooking with Paris'.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere has finally made her first appearance at a public event in more than two years. The former "Nashville" star, who recently reunited with her abusive ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, was spotted attending a special screening of Paris Hilton's Netflix series "Cooking with Paris" in Los Angeles.

At the Thursday night, August 5 event, Hayden flashed her megawatt smile when taking a picture with Paula Abdul, "The Hills: New Beginnings" star Caroline D'Amore and "The Vampire Diaries" alum Katerina Graham. Pictures obtained by Daily Mail saw the 31-year-old wearing a black buttonless blazer over a white ribbed tank top that she paired with jeans.

Hayden, whose last stint on television was "Nashville" in 2018, boosted her height by rocking a pair of black heeled boots covered in floral designs. She completed her look with a black leather handbag and a necklace.

Picture of Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere took a picture with Paula Abdul, Caroline D'Amore and Katerina Graham at 'Cooking with Paris' screening.

  See also...

The outing arrived after the Claire Bennet depicter on "Heroes" reunited with her violent ex Brian following his prison release. "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved," he told E! News in July. "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," Brian went on sharing. "That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

Meanwhile, a source revealed to the outlet, "Hayden is open to forgiving Brian and starting a new chapter, despite her loved ones' concerns." The insider continued, "Hayden has a huge heart and wants to see the best in everyone."

Brian was sentenced to 45 days in jail in late April after he pleaded no contest to two felony charges of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child's parent. He began serving his prison sentence on May 7.

Prior to that, Brian was arrested on an eight-count domestic violence complaint in July 2020, on domestic violence with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and interference with a cop in February 2020 and on a domestic violence charge in May 2019.

You can share this post!

Meghan McCain Officially Bids Farewell to 'The View' in Her Final Episode

Jessie J Laughs Off Memes About Nicki Minaj Calling Her Out Over 'Bang Bang' Collaboration Claim
Related Posts
Brian Hickerson on Hayden Panettiere Reunion Post-Prison Release: We Are Working on Friendship

Brian Hickerson on Hayden Panettiere Reunion Post-Prison Release: We Are Working on Friendship

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Turns Himself In to Start Domestic Violence Jail Sentence

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Turns Himself In to Start Domestic Violence Jail Sentence

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend to Serve 45 Days in Jail Over Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend to Serve 45 Days in Jail Over Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere Alleged to Be 'So Much Better' Now After Years of Abusive Relationship

Hayden Panettiere Alleged to Be 'So Much Better' Now After Years of Abusive Relationship

Most Read
Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream
Celebrity

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth