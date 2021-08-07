 
 

Britney Spears' Conservator Hits Back at Jamie's Claims About 5150 Psychiatric Hold

Alleged that she was the one suggesting the 'Toxic' hitmaker to be placed under emergency psychiatric observation, Jodi Montgomery offers her side of the story via her attorney.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' conservator Jodi Montgomery has slammed her father Jamie Spears over his claims she called for an emergency psychiatric hold for the pop star.

Jodi, who has been managing Britney's personal affairs under her ongoing conservatorship, issued a statement on Friday, August 6, refuting Jamie's latest comments about the "Toxic" hitmaker's battle to have her dad removed from the legal arrangement.

The singer's father alleged Jodi called him last month (July 2021), suggesting Britney should be placed under emergency psychiatric observation as she was "not taking her medications, not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors."

In the new documents prepared by Jodi's attorney Laurieann Wright, Jodi confirmed she is concerned about Britney's mental health, but not to the extent of asking for a 5150 psychiatric hold.

"Mr. Spears' declaration misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears," the statement reads. "At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold. The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health."

Jodi has also joined her famous charge in calling for Jamie to hand over the financial reins of his daughter's estate, noting, "It is in Ms. Spears' best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears' father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship."

Jodi's attorney also denied her client was responsible for overseeing Britney's previous admittance to an establishment The New York Times sources termed a "mental health facility."

"It is unequivocally not true that it was Ms. Montgomery and [Britney's former attorney] Sam Ingham who admitted Ms. Spears to a facility in early 2019," the filing continues. "In fact, that would have been impossible. Neither a Case Manager nor a Court Appointed Counsel could have had that power, either working alone or together. Only the Conservator of the Person would have had that power [with the Conservatee's consent] - and, again, that was Jamie Spears in March 2019."

The next court date in the case is set for September 29 but Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has asked Judge Brenda Penny to move the hearing up to this month (August 2021).

