Garth Brooks Heartbroken to Postpone Seattle Concert Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The country star, who is scheduled to perform at Lumen Field in September, says in a statement that he and his team 'will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year.'

Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks is forced to put another concert on hold. Revealing that he needs to postpone his performance in Seattle, the "Ain't Goin' Down" singer said it "breaks [his] heart" to disappoint his fans.

The 59-year-old, who is set to perform at Lumen Field in September, said in a released statement, "It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule."

"We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year," the country star went on stating. "It's humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down."

On Saturday, July 31, Garth halted his show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville because of thunderstorms. The show, however, already started around 7:50 P.M. with a special opening set from the Grand Ole Opry that featured Chris Young, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood.

Unfortunately, the concert was abruptly stopped when Emmylou took the stage since the storm approached the venue. Officials of the venue then announced on Instagram, "Tickets and parking will be honored for the rescheduled date. More information on ticket options will be provided in the very near future."

While the rescheduled date has yet to be revealed, many fans were demanding a refund. One in particular commented on Instagram, "Well drove from Texas please offer a refund we cannot stay past Monday night." Another echoed, "Really hoping for a refund."

Regardless, fans can still attend Garth's show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, August 7 and in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 14. In his latest "Inside Studio G" post on Facebook, "The Dance" crooner told his fans, "Follow all the rules, make your own rules up too. You can't be safe enough. You can't be cautious enough. Keep your space. Keep your distance."

"Please feel free to wear the masks at the concert. Nobody is going to look at you strange, I promise," he further stated, before his wife Trisha chimed in in the comment section, "Wear your mask! Stay safe."