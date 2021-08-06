 
 

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now
Instagram
Celebrity

The So So Def icon, who came out as gay last year, opens up in a new interview with her business mogul girlfriend Jesseca Dupart about being gay in the industry amid the stigmas in hip-hop.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Being a part of LGBTQIA+ community in the hip-hop industry might be hard a few years ago, but things have changed, at least according to Da Brat. The raptress, who came out as gay last year, opened up about being gay in the industry amid the stigmas in hip-hop.

"It's way better now. Back in the day, it wasn't cool," said the So So Def icon during an interview with TMZ. Referring to Ellen DeGeneres, Da Brat added, "Ellen thought everything when she came out, her show, people didn't want to deal with it. But now it's 2021, so it's a different vibe, totally, and people are 100% supportive."

Gushing over her beauty business mogul girlfriend Jesseca Dupart a.k.a. Judy, the raptress said, "I'm grateful that I get to live out loud and I met somebody made me want to not care about what anybody had to say and put myself first and my happiness first."

  See also...

Elsewhere in the interview, Judy also revealed how it felt when she first started a relationship with the "What'Chu Like" spitter. "When I first got in a relationship with her, I was kind of intimated, getting a celebrity," she admitted. "I didn't necessarily think that in the hip-hop industry, at this point because this was 2019 or so, that it was something that kind of had to be hidden."

"I think the reason why she was able to kind of live out loud is because it's almost like, I'm not gonna say way more accepted, but it's way more relaxed than it was back then," the businesswoman added. Da Brat also mentioned that Judy encouraged her to be herself and live for herself.

Da Brat and Judy announced their engagement in February 2020. The Miracle Drop CEO announced their engagement along with some footage of her showing off her engagement ring. "I said 'YES,' " she wrote in the caption of the post. "LOVE has always been a BIG part of my life. And this one thing I am CERTAIN about."

You can share this post!

Mandy Moore Gushes Over Her 'Beautiful and Messy' Breastfeeding Experience

Jennifer Aniston Schools Critic Questioning Why She Cuts Anti-Vaxxers Out of Her Life
Related Posts
Da Brat Denies Making a Move on Wendy Williams : 'Nope'

Da Brat Denies Making a Move on Wendy Williams : 'Nope'

Da Brat's Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Shades LisaRaye McCoy Following Public Meltdown

Da Brat's Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Shades LisaRaye McCoy Following Public Meltdown

Gay Rapper Da Brat Claims Rasheeda's Husband Kirk Frost Paid to Sleep With Her

Gay Rapper Da Brat Claims Rasheeda's Husband Kirk Frost Paid to Sleep With Her

Da Brat Shares She Once Beat Up Half-Naked Woman Over Ex Allen Iverson

Da Brat Shares She Once Beat Up Half-Naked Woman Over Ex Allen Iverson

Most Read
Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday
Celebrity

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Chris Sails Reacts to People Criticizing His Son's Outfit

Chris Sails Reacts to People Criticizing His Son's Outfit

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win