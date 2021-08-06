 
 

Reba McEntire Delays Mother's Memorial Service Indefinitely Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Reba McEntire Delays Mother's Memorial Service Indefinitely Amid Surge in COVID Cases
Instagram
Celebrity

Jacqueline McEntire, who lost her battle against cancer in 2020 at the age of 93, was to be remembered by friends and family at a service on August 8 in Oklahoma, before it was put on hold.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reba McEntire has been waiting more than a year to honor her late mother, but the memorial service has been put on hold indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Reba's mother, Jacqueline McEntire, passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 93 and was to have been remembered by friends and family at a service on August 8, 2021 in Oklahoma. Sadly, the country star has had to cancel the event as it's still not safe to gather.

"If you knew Mama, you know she would scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger of COVID exposure," the country star told her two million followers on Instagram on Thursday, August 5. "We feel that it's not a good idea to continue with the plans due to the increase of COVID cases in Atoka County."

  See also...

Immediate family members held a private funeral last April (2020), but the "Forever Country" singer is still hoping to hold a larger service. "If and when we are able to honor our Mama, we will let you know," she wrote.

The singer/actress also pulled the plug on her planned 2021 "Reba: Live in Concert Tour" but is still planning to hit the stage for her Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn in December.

When announcing her mother's passing back in March, Reba wrote in a loving Instagram post, "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go." She added, "The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him."

You can share this post!

Janice Dickinson Admits She Did Not Treat Tyra Banks as 'America's Next Top Model' Producer

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now
Related Posts
Reba McEntire Totally Regrets Scrapping Duet Plan With Kenny Rogers Without Telling Him

Reba McEntire Totally Regrets Scrapping Duet Plan With Kenny Rogers Without Telling Him

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at CMA Awards 2020

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at CMA Awards 2020

Reba McEntire Treats Fans to a Sweet Pic of Her With 'Sugar Tot' Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire Treats Fans to a Sweet Pic of Her With 'Sugar Tot' Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire to Share Hosting Duty With Darius Rucker at 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire to Share Hosting Duty With Darius Rucker at 2020 CMA Awards

Most Read
Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday
Celebrity

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Chris Sails Reacts to People Criticizing His Son's Outfit

Chris Sails Reacts to People Criticizing His Son's Outfit

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win