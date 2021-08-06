Reba McEntire Delays Mother's Memorial Service Indefinitely Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Instagram Celebrity

Jacqueline McEntire, who lost her battle against cancer in 2020 at the age of 93, was to be remembered by friends and family at a service on August 8 in Oklahoma, before it was put on hold.

AceShowbiz - Reba McEntire has been waiting more than a year to honor her late mother, but the memorial service has been put on hold indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Reba's mother, Jacqueline McEntire, passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 93 and was to have been remembered by friends and family at a service on August 8, 2021 in Oklahoma. Sadly, the country star has had to cancel the event as it's still not safe to gather.

"If you knew Mama, you know she would scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger of COVID exposure," the country star told her two million followers on Instagram on Thursday, August 5. "We feel that it's not a good idea to continue with the plans due to the increase of COVID cases in Atoka County."

Immediate family members held a private funeral last April (2020), but the "Forever Country" singer is still hoping to hold a larger service. "If and when we are able to honor our Mama, we will let you know," she wrote.

The singer/actress also pulled the plug on her planned 2021 "Reba: Live in Concert Tour" but is still planning to hit the stage for her Las Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn in December.

When announcing her mother's passing back in March, Reba wrote in a loving Instagram post, "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go." She added, "The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him."