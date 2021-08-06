 
 

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

Prior to this, Sofia Laine sued the widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant for allegedly kicking her out of the house and taking back a vehicle that Kobe allegedly gave to her.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The family feud between Vanessa Bryant and her mother Sofia Laine has reportedly been over. The widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant had settled agreement with Sofia in a lawsuit filed by her mother against her, TMZ reports.

The news outlet the case is over. However, details and the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Prior to this, Sofia sued Vanessa for allegedly kicking her out of the house and taking back a vehicle that Kobe allegedly gave to her. In her lawsuit, Sofia claimed she worked as a nanny for Vanessa and Kobe for nearly 20 years and said she was owed $200,000 as she was paid $96 an hour. Sofia also said that promised to take care of her for the remainder of her life.

  See also...

In response to the lawsuit, Vanessa issued a statement in which she called the lawsuit "frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful." She added, "My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy."

Vanessa also denied making her mother work for her as a nanny. "I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and was never my or Kobe's personal assistant, nor was she a nanny," she insisted. "In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of ten years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn't have another child until 2016."

Sofia later fired back at Vanessa in an interview with TMZ. "All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements," she said.

"Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit," she claimed, before pointing out, "I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is dong this to me?"

You can share this post!

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30
Related Posts
Vanessa Bryant Spoils Kobe Bryant's Sister With a Tesla to Express Her 'Love'

Vanessa Bryant Spoils Kobe Bryant's Sister With a Tesla to Express Her 'Love'

Vanessa Bryant Faces Accusation of Conducting 'Fishing Expedition' Over Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant Faces Accusation of Conducting 'Fishing Expedition' Over Kobe Crash Photos Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant 'Truly Touched' by Michelle Obama's Praise

Vanessa Bryant 'Truly Touched' by Michelle Obama's Praise

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Disputes Mom's Claims About Lifetime Support With New Evidence

Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Disputes Mom's Claims About Lifetime Support With New Evidence

Most Read
Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday
Celebrity

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes