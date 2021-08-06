Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - The family feud between Vanessa Bryant and her mother Sofia Laine has reportedly been over. The widow of late NBA star Kobe Bryant had settled agreement with Sofia in a lawsuit filed by her mother against her, TMZ reports.

The news outlet the case is over. However, details and the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Prior to this, Sofia sued Vanessa for allegedly kicking her out of the house and taking back a vehicle that Kobe allegedly gave to her. In her lawsuit, Sofia claimed she worked as a nanny for Vanessa and Kobe for nearly 20 years and said she was owed $200,000 as she was paid $96 an hour. Sofia also said that promised to take care of her for the remainder of her life.

In response to the lawsuit, Vanessa issued a statement in which she called the lawsuit "frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful." She added, "My husband never promised my mother anything, and he would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy."

Vanessa also denied making her mother work for her as a nanny. "I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and was never my or Kobe's personal assistant, nor was she a nanny," she insisted. "In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of ten years ago, our kids were full-time students and athletes and I didn't have another child until 2016."

Sofia later fired back at Vanessa in an interview with TMZ. "All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements," she said.

"Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit," she claimed, before pointing out, "I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is dong this to me?"