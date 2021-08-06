NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Facebook Celebrity

A group of people are seen holding signs and yelling 'Free Youngboy' in demand of the release of the 'Outside Today' rapper, who has been held behind bars since March.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again surely has not been forgotten by his fans. Months since he was arrested in Louisiana, his loyal devotees have been spotted marching in protest of his arrest.

A video recently surfaced showing a group of men taking to the streets in Texas to demand for his release. The young men were seen carrying signs and yelling "Free Youngboy" as they walked in front of cars.

It's unclear who organized the march or if other protests are planned in other cities to ask for the rapper's release from jail. One person, however, thought that it was YoungBoy's inner circle who was behind the protest, writing, "Them his cousins."

Another unimpressed commenter wrote, "This is a cult." A third one disagreed with the fans, chiming in, "Na keep him locked up for Life and take Kodak Roach with him." Someone was baffled that the protest took place in Texas, while YoungBoy is currently held in a Louisiana jail, "like why are you protesting in houston if he's in louisi- ok."

YoungBoy was arrested in March after attempting to flee from police in Baton Rogue, La. He was stopped by federal agents executing a federal warrant on drug- and weapons-related charges from a September 2020 arrest, but he abandoned his car and took off on foot.

After a search using a K9, he was found and charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The 21-year-old star has been incarcerated at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center since April 13. In July, his request to be released on bail was denied after federal prosecutors presented new evidence of unflattering photos of YoungBoy appearing to carry firearms with a 10-year-old boy on the set of a music video. He has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial.