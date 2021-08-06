 
 

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Cast Shocked After Angela Deem Angrily Flashes Her Breasts
In a preview for the two-part special of the TLC show, Angela suddenly exposes her bare breasts amid a fight with her husband Michael's aunt, much to everyone's shock.

AceShowbiz - A rather unexpected thing happens in the explosive Tell-All special of this season of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?". In a preview for the two-part special, Angela Deem can be seen suddenly exposing her bare breasts amid a fight with her husband Michael Ilesanmi's aunt, much to everyone's shock.

Angela, who got weight loss surgery as well as a breast reduction, is involved in an argument with Michael as Angela reveals she attended a birthday party for Dr. Obeng. Dr. Obeng was the doctor who did her breast reduction and the one with whom Angela heavily flirted in the past.

Michael isn't happy with that and his aunt also slams Angela for it, telling her that she needs to respect her husband. That doesn't sit well with Angela who later snaps at Michael's aunt, "You mind your own business, you will not f**king tell my husband what to do." She then gets up from her chair before shockingly pulling down her red jumpsuit to flash the camera, adding, "Suck on these brand new f**king t*tties, b***h. How do you like that s**t now?"

While Michael is upset, host Shaun Robinson can be seen looking down and rubbing her forehead. "Wow," she comments. As for fellow "90 Day Fiance" cast member Ronald, he averts his gaze while mumbling, "F**k."

In the special, other cast members also discusses their own struggles with their marriages. Mike alludes that he wants to end his marriage to Natalie, saying, "Anyone know a good lawyer?" Natalie fires back, "If you think you can find a better woman than me and be happy I will only pray for you, honestly."

Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, meanwhile, appear alongside his sister Tammy and his mom Lesina with Tammy threatening to come for cast member Yara. As for Ronald Avo Smith, insinuates that Tiffany Franco cheated on him with a cameraman and Elizabeth's brother, Charlie.

Part 1 of the "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" season 6 tell-all airs Sunday, August 15 at 8 P.M. ET/PT on TLC.

