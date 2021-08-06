Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'

WENN Music

Meanwhile, despite the reality TV star and her kids' presence at the second streaming event in Atlanta, it is said that the pair are not headed for reconciliation.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West continued to get intimate and personal at his second "Donda" listening party in Atlanta. The rapper reportedly poured his heart out about his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian during the latest streaming event on Thursday, August 4.

According to fans at the event, the 44-year-old gave an emotional performance in which he sang about the importance of family. At one point during her performance of a song titled "Love, Unconditionally", he reportedly got on his knees as he sang, "I'm losing all my family, darling come back to me," which many assumed to be a cry for his estranged wife to come back.

The father of four appears to express his regret about how things turned out with his marriage. The emotional song also includes lyrics like "Never abandon your family," "I'm losing my family" and "She's screaming at me, 'Daddy, how could you leave?' "

Fans admitted they were in tears over the emotional performance. Taking to Twitter to react to Kanye's performance, one wrote, "Imagine being Kim K and you are hearing your husband screaming for you to come back." Another remarked, "HE LOVES KIM !!!!"

Some others slammed the reality star for breaking the rapper's heart. "DONDA ROASTING KIM," one claimed. Another said, "Kim k is like forbidden fruit. Ruins peoples life."

Still, another thought Kim should be credited for being the inspiration of Kanye's newest masterpiece. "Shout out Kim Kardashian for blessing us with this masterpiece," the said fan tweeted.

Kim himself was present at the second listening party which took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Matching in all-black, she and her four kids dressed head to toe in Balenciaga. They were reportedly joined by some family friends, including KKW's Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus and her kids, at the event.

Despite Kim's continuous show of support for Kanye, it is said that the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her estranged husband are not headed for reconciliation. Sources tell TMZ the divorce is still happening, but the family support remains strong.