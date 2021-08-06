'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Faces Charges of Unlawfully Providing Shelter to Runaway

Instagram Celebrity

In court documents, which are filed in Salt Lake City Justice Court, it is stated that the incident took place on April 8 and that the Bravo personality pleaded not guilty on June 28.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby is in legal trouble. According to a new report, the Bravo personality was charged with unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway. She's also accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Salt Lake City Justice Court clerk reported.

In court documents, which were filed in Salt Lake City Justice Court, it was stated that the incident took place on April 8. Mary allegedly pleaded not guilty to both counts on June 28. The filings further said that a remote pretrial conference is scheduled for August 12. The filings also stated that the TV star might also get fined for $1,380.

In response to the legal drama, a rep for Mary told E! News on Thursday, August 5, "Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family's domestic situation." However, the rep claimed that she "is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon."

Mary is not the only "RHOSLC" star who is embroiled in legal drama. Earlier this year, her frenemy Jennifer Shah was arrested with charges of wire-fraud conspiracy and money-laundering conspiracy for her alleged role in a purported "telemarketing scheme." According to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, Shah's assistant, Stuart Smith, was also arrested.

Prosecutors claimed that between 2012 and March 2021, the two "carried out a wide-ranging telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims" across the U.S. and many of the victims "were over age 55."

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss previously remarked in a statement on Shah's arrest.

The statement continued, "In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."