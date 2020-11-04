Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Celebrity

Throughout her marriage, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has been vocal in squashing doubts about her 33-year age difference with her now-estranged husband.

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne is calling it quits with Tom Girardi. After 21 years of marriage, the regular cast member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" announced her decision to divorce her powerhouse attorney husband, insisting that it was not a resolution she took lightly.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the 49-year-old TV personality said in a statement to the press. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well," the "Roller Coaster" singer continued. She, according to The Blast, filed her divorce papers in Los Angeles County Courts on Tuesday, November 3.

Erika tied the knot with Tom in 1999. The pair first met at Chasen's in West Hollywood. Recounting how they got together, she confessed in her "Pretty Mess" memoir, "After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number. We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. 'Did you hear I was single?' I asked."

Throughout their marriage, Erika was vocal in squashing doubts about her 33-year age difference with her now-estranged husband. "I've dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man. I mean, I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f***ing talk to me," she at one time fumed on "RHOBH".

In 2017, Erika divulged to Andy Cohen that she did not have a prenup. "Let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she pointed out. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway...It's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"

This is Erika's second marriage. She was previously married to Thomas Zizzo. While she does not have any children with Girardi, she is a mother to a 26-year-old son, named Tommy Zizzo, whom she shared with Thomas.