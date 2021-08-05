Kathy Griffin Believes She Will 'Be OK' Following Lung Cancer Surgery

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin has shared another update on her current medical condition. In a new social media post, the former star of "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" believed that she will "be OK" following her lung cancer removal surgery.

Making use of her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 4, the 60-year-old shared how she's doing during her recovery after having part of her left lung removed. "Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be OK," the two-time Emmy Award winner revealed. "To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!"

On the reason why Kathy didn't take "narcotic pain killers," she divulged, "The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdosed on prescription pills." The "Suddenly Susan" alum further stated, "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills."

Her post came a day after she said she's "grateful" that her surgery went well. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. Surgery went well yesterday. Phew," the comedienne wrote alongside a picture of the Alcoholics Anonymous medallion marking one year of sobriety.

"I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction," Kathy went on saying. The former host of "Fashion Police" further shared, "This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time."

Kathy first revealed her diagnosis on Monday. "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she penned at the time. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."