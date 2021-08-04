 
 

Kathy Griffin 'Grateful' for Successful Lung Cancer Surgery

When sharing her health update, the former 'Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List' star shares a picture of the Alcoholics Anonymous medallion marking one year of sobriety.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kathy Griffin is updating her fans on her recovery from lung cancer surgery. Just one day after opening up about her medical condition, the former "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List" star said she's "grateful" that the procedure went well.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, August 3, the 60-year-old shared on Instagram a picture of the Alcoholics Anonymous medallion marking one year of sobriety. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. Surgery went well yesterday. Phew," she began her caption.

"I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction," the comedienne went on. "This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time."

Kathy has since received support from some of her famous pals. One in particular was Selma Blair who commented, "Godspeed in your recovery. From surgery and … welp!" Cheyenne Jackson, meanwhile, replied, "You are not alone."

Kathy revealed her diagnosis on Monday. "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she penned on Instagram. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

In an interview with ABC News' "Nightline", which aired on the same day, Kathy disclosed that the diagnosis was made a few weeks ago. "I'm still a little bit in shock," she confessed. "Not denial, but once a day I'll turn to nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this [expletive]?' "

The former host of "Fashion Police" then got candid about her pill addiction, which started after she received death threats over her infamous photo shoot mocking Donald Trump. She even considered suicide during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

"I take a couple pills now and again, who doesn't?" she said in the interview. "I started thinking about suicide more and more as I got into the pill addiction and it became almost an obsessive thought. I started really convincing myself it was a good decision. I got my living revocable trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row. I wrote the note - the whole thing."

