DaBaby Receives Open Letter From 11 LGBTQIA+ Organizations Following Homophobic Comments

The organizations pen an open letter to the North Carolina rapper, inviting him to a 'private, off-the-record, virtual discussion' following his 'inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud.'

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eleven LGBTQIA+ organizations have reacted to DaBaby's statement in which he said that he should be educated instead of criticized over his homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud festival. The organizations penned an open letter to the rapper, inviting him to a sit-down.

"We, the undersigned, represent organizations leading the fight to prevent HIV and provide care and treatment for people living with HIV, especially Black LGBTQ people across the Southern United States," the organizations wrote in the letter. "We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology."

The organizations, which reportedly include Arianna's Center, Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Prevention Access Campaign, Relationship Unleashed, The 6:52 Project Foundation, and leaders from the Gilead COMPASS Initiative including Southern AIDS Coalition, Emory University, the University of Houston, and Wake Forest University, added, "However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities."

"As leaders of organizations directly serving Black, LGBTQ, and HIV+ communities, we invite you to a private, off-the-record, virtual discussion with us," the letter continued to read.

Additionally, Miley Cyrus offered to the help educate the "Red Light Green Light" rapper more about the LGBTQ+ community. The "Wrecking Ball" singer wrote on Instagram, "@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!"

Miley's statement came in the wakes of DaBaby's apology for his homophobic comments on Monday. "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the North Carolina rapper wrote in an Instagram post. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging."

DaBaby acknowledged "the hurtful and triggering comments" he made about the LGBTQ+ community and those affected by HIV/AIDS before concluding, "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all."