 
 

DaBaby Receives Open Letter From 11 LGBTQIA+ Organizations Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby Receives Open Letter From 11 LGBTQIA+ Organizations Following Homophobic Comments
Facebook
Celebrity

The organizations pen an open letter to the North Carolina rapper, inviting him to a 'private, off-the-record, virtual discussion' following his 'inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud.'

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eleven LGBTQIA+ organizations have reacted to DaBaby's statement in which he said that he should be educated instead of criticized over his homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud festival. The organizations penned an open letter to the rapper, inviting him to a sit-down.

"We, the undersigned, represent organizations leading the fight to prevent HIV and provide care and treatment for people living with HIV, especially Black LGBTQ people across the Southern United States," the organizations wrote in the letter. "We heard your inaccurate and harmful comments at Rolling Loud and have read your Instagram apology."

The organizations, which reportedly include Arianna's Center, Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Prevention Access Campaign, Relationship Unleashed, The 6:52 Project Foundation, and leaders from the Gilead COMPASS Initiative including Southern AIDS Coalition, Emory University, the University of Houston, and Wake Forest University, added, "However, at a time when HIV continues to disproportionately impact Black Americans and queer and transgender people of color, a dialogue is critical. We must address the miseducation about HIV, expressed in your comments, and the impact it has on various communities."

  See also...

"As leaders of organizations directly serving Black, LGBTQ, and HIV+ communities, we invite you to a private, off-the-record, virtual discussion with us," the letter continued to read.

Additionally, Miley Cyrus offered to the help educate the "Red Light Green Light" rapper more about the LGBTQ+ community. The "Wrecking Ball" singer wrote on Instagram, "@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!"

Miley's statement came in the wakes of DaBaby's apology for his homophobic comments on Monday. "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the North Carolina rapper wrote in an Instagram post. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging."

DaBaby acknowledged "the hurtful and triggering comments" he made about the LGBTQ+ community and those affected by HIV/AIDS before concluding, "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all."

You can share this post!

Draya Michele Under Fire Over Alleged Sweatshop

Ice-T Says He's 'Titty Lover' When Defending His Wife for Breastfeeding Their 5-Year-Old Daughter
Related Posts
DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

DaBaby Dropped From Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio Festivals After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby Dropped From Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio Festivals After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby Apologizes Again for 'Hurtful and Triggering' Homophobic Comments

DaBaby Apologizes Again for 'Hurtful and Triggering' Homophobic Comments

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet