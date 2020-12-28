 
 

'Bachelorette' Star J.P. Rosenbaum Defends Ashley Hebert After Being Accused of Breaking 'His Heart'

'Bachelorette' Star J.P. Rosenbaum Defends Ashley Hebert After Being Accused of Breaking 'His Heart'
Instagram
Celebrity

J.P. and Ashley shockingly announced their separation in October, noting that the reasons of them deciding to go separate ways were because they 'are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives.'

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - J.P. Rosenbaum will not let anyone drag Ashley Hebert despite their split. The "The Bachelorette" star didn't hesitate to put a fan in her/his place for accusing Ashley of breaking J.P.'s heart amid their split in an Instagram comment.

It started after J.P. shared a picture of his 6-year-old son Fordham and 4-year-old daughter Essex, whom he shares with the Bachelor Nation star, on Instagram on Saturday, December 26. The children were seen getting goofy in front of the camera as the 43-year-old wrote in the caption, "Goofballs are back! #camerahog."

Being a friendly ex, Ashley reacted to the post by liking and commenting on the post. "Enjoy them!!" she said alongside a red heart emoji. While the comment was sweet, it didn't sit well with one particular follower of J.P.'s as the person slammed Ashley, "Why are u talking to him you broke his heart he is already going thru enough pain rn."

  See also...

J.P. caught wind of the comment and quickly called out the fan. "Lay off!" so he responded to the fan. Some other fans applauded him for standing up for his ex as one raved, "Well said. People are so rude. You are doing a great job." Another person added, "I'm so glad you and Ashley are taking the high road. I been where you are and keeping a friendship is so important example your kids will appreciate you later for it."

"I've been thru a divorce and trust me, if my ex and I got along like you two do, we'd be golden parents. Just keep rocking it both of you. Might be different and hard but it gets easier. Hugs to both of you, you're doing amazing," the person continued.

J.P. and Ashley shockingly announced their separation in October. "I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," J.P. stated at the time. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

He also noted that the reasons of them deciding to go separate ways were because they "are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot." He added, "Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage."

You can share this post!

Masika Kalysha Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flaunting Diamond Ring

Miley Cyrus Can See Herself Dating Harry Styles: 'We Have Very Similar Taste'
Related Posts
'Bachelorette' Alum J.P. Rosenbaum Can't Do Normal Tasks After Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnosis

'Bachelorette' Alum J.P. Rosenbaum Can't Do Normal Tasks After Guillain-Barre Syndrome Diagnosis

Most Read
Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate
Celebrity

Playboi Carti's Side Chick Speaks Out as Iggy Azalea Says BD Refused to Sign Son's Birth Certificate

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Miley Cyrus Is Naughty Santa in Racy Christmas Photos

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Vanessa Bryant Shares First Family Christmas Card Without Kobe and Gianna: 'Always Together'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Share Steamy Christmas Pic: 'Thank You Santa'

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Ryan Phillippe Took Son Alien-Hunting on Birthday but Things Didn't Go Well

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Larsa Pippen and LeBron James' Son Bronny Speak Out Amid Flirting Rumors

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

Carrie Underwood's Family Christmas Tree Is Not 'Pinterest-Worthy' and She Explains Why

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis Dislike 'Love Actually' and Explain Why

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Tyler Lepley Shuts Down Rumors That He and Tyler Perry Are Gay

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Gift That Brought Him to Tears

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization

Rupert Everett No Longer Finds Wedding Repulsive After Gay Marriage Legalization