Louis C.K. to Make Stand-Up Comedy Tour Comeback in Mid-August

Around 4 years after being hit with allegations of sexual harassment, the 'American Hustle' actor will be performing in multiple cities across the country before heading to Europe.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shamed funnyman Louis C.K., whose career tanked in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment, is hitting the road for a massive new U.S. comedy trek.

The controversial comedian will launch the tour on August 13 with two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden before performing in 29 other U.S. American cities, and then planning a string of European dates.

The "American Hustle" star shared the tour news in an email to fans on Wednesday, August 4 and posted the dates on his website.

"Hello Person that you are being right now," the announcement, obtained by Deadline, begins. "I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities."

Noting the coronavirus "is still a factor around the country and world", he adds, "We will see how this goes. Our intention is to do every show we can do. We will comply with the local governments of each city in terms of health standards and practices. Like everyone else, we will just do our best under the circumstances."

"I'm really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories."

The Grammy and six-time Emmy Award winner's career hit the skids in 2017 when an expose in The New York Times included the accounts of five women who claimed Louis had masturbated in front of them or during phone chats.

The comic quickly admitted to his inappropriate behavior and apologized, but he has struggled to get his career back on track in the wake of the scandal. He had previously planned a 2020 stand-up tour which was canceled due to COVID restrictions.