 
 

Louis C.K. to Make Stand-Up Comedy Tour Comeback in Mid-August

Louis C.K. to Make Stand-Up Comedy Tour Comeback in Mid-August
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Around 4 years after being hit with allegations of sexual harassment, the 'American Hustle' actor will be performing in multiple cities across the country before heading to Europe.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shamed funnyman Louis C.K., whose career tanked in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment, is hitting the road for a massive new U.S. comedy trek.

The controversial comedian will launch the tour on August 13 with two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden before performing in 29 other U.S. American cities, and then planning a string of European dates.

The "American Hustle" star shared the tour news in an email to fans on Wednesday, August 4 and posted the dates on his website.

"Hello Person that you are being right now," the announcement, obtained by Deadline, begins. "I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities."

  See also...

Noting the coronavirus "is still a factor around the country and world", he adds, "We will see how this goes. Our intention is to do every show we can do. We will comply with the local governments of each city in terms of health standards and practices. Like everyone else, we will just do our best under the circumstances."

"I'm really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories."

The Grammy and six-time Emmy Award winner's career hit the skids in 2017 when an expose in The New York Times included the accounts of five women who claimed Louis had masturbated in front of them or during phone chats.

The comic quickly admitted to his inappropriate behavior and apologized, but he has struggled to get his career back on track in the wake of the scandal. He had previously planned a 2020 stand-up tour which was canceled due to COVID restrictions.

You can share this post!

J.P. Rosenbaum Files for Divorce From Ashley Hebert After Splitting Last Year

Minnie Driver Gushes Over Return to Ireland to Film 'Modern Love'
Related Posts
Louis C.K. Heckled During Dave Chappelle's Ohio Show

Louis C.K. Heckled During Dave Chappelle's Ohio Show

Louis C.K.'s Donation Rejected by Joe Biden Amid Presidential Campaign

Louis C.K.'s Donation Rejected by Joe Biden Amid Presidential Campaign

Louis C.K. Offers Financial Support to Comedy Cellar Staff With $30,000 Donation

Louis C.K. Offers Financial Support to Comedy Cellar Staff With $30,000 Donation

Louis C.K. Forced to Scrap Four Texas Shows Due to Family Emergency

Louis C.K. Forced to Scrap Four Texas Shows Due to Family Emergency

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors