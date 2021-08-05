 
 

Carly Pearce Gets Emotional at 'Super Special' Grand Ole Opry Induction

Carly Pearce Gets Emotional at 'Super Special' Grand Ole Opry Induction
The 'Every Little Thing' singer is thrilled as she is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at the ceremony where she is joined by Trisha Yearwood during one of her performances.

  Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carly Pearce's country dreams came true on Tuesday night (03Aug21), when she officially became the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The singer was inducted into the country music institution during a special ceremony at the fabled venue.

Opry member Jeannie Seely introduced Pearce, stating, "Carly has all the obvious wonderful traits, but she has that one extra thing, determination. She has the sincerest dedication and strongest work ethic of anyone I've ever known in my life. And she never strayed from her path of wanting to be a member of the Opry."

Pearce performed two songs prior to her induction before another Opry member, Trisha Yearwood, joined her for a rendition of "How Do I Live". Yearwood then inducted her friend, saying, "This is a very special place, and when you are invited it's an invitation to the family. So, with much pride and joy, Carly you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry."

The emotional singer said, "What makes this family something special to be a part of is you can have hit records and sell out shows, but all of that can fade and this is something I will have forever. It's a stage to sing on, a circle to stand in and a forever family. This is super special to me."

"All I ever wanted to do was sing country music. This isn't another accolade or feather in my cap but a promise that I will do my due diligence to make sure the circle is never broken."

Pearce then performed new track "Dear Miss Loretta", which serves as a tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn. The song will appear on Pearce's upcoming album, "29: Written in Stone".

Carly concluded her magical night at the Grand Ole Opry by performing the Kitty Wells classic "Making Believe" with Yearwood and Seely.

Pearce's induction comes over a month after Dolly Parton surprised her with an invitation to join the Opry on 17 June.

