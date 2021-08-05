 
 

Paris Hilton Already Picks Out Names for Her Child Ahead of Wedding

The 'This Is Paris' star has already listed names for her firstborn as she is ready to settle down and start her own family with soon-to-be husband Carter Reum.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton already has a name picked out for her first child - and it appears she's hoping for a baby girl.

The 40-year-old socialite, who recently shot down pregnancy reports, reveals she has undergone egg extraction for in vitro fertilisation (IVF), and she tells Delish she'll name her firstborn London Marilyn Hilton Reum - if it's a girl.

Paris has another location-based name for a boy, but she's keeping that private.

"I'm more focused on babies than billions," the DJ says. "I hate needles and shots and having to inject yourself several times a day. It's just painful and uncomfortable, and I hated that part. But I'm so happy that we did it."

"We have tons of eggs and all of the kids ready to go. It is a hard process and definitely is very emotional, but I'm just so lucky that I have such an amazing partner."

Hilton is engaged to wed author and businessman Carter Reum and they've set a secret date for their wedding.

"He's like no one I've ever met in my life before, the first person that I've let into my heart that I trust completely," she gushes.

"He's my biggest supporter and just lifts me up and makes me feel so safe. It's just amazing to finally feel what real love is. I don't think I ever experienced it before."

The hotel heiress is expected to film her upcoming nuptials for her new reality TV show "Paris in Love".

