Idris Elba and Regina King's Movie 'The Harder They Fall' to Kick Off BFI London Film Festival
The new western feature film which is co-produced by Jay-Z is scheduled to be screened on the opening day of the upcoming British film festival in the capital city.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix's "The Harder They Fall", directed by Londoner Jeymes Samuel, will be the opening-night film at the 65th BFI London Film Festival in October (21).

Samuel's highly-anticipated Western movie, which stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield, among others will have its world premiere at the event, on Wednesday 6 Oct at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in the British capital.

The "Harder They Fall" follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), after he discovers his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison, and rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

Key members of the cast including, "Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King and Idris Elba," are expected to attend the premiere alongside director Samuel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Boaz Yakin.

Samuel, said in a statement, "It's a great honour that The Harder They Fall will have its World Premiere opening the 65th BFI London Film Festival. Growing up in the UK, the Festival has always been the highlight of my year and I couldn't have imagined anything better than to have my debut film included in this year's line-up."

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director added, "Jeymes Samuel has come out with both guns blazing with his lightning-paced, witty and phenomenally entertaining new western... It's a total joy for us to open the Festival with the work of a filmmaker from London, and we're so grateful to Jeymes, the producers and Netflix for trusting us with their World Premiere."

The movie is produced by Jay-Z, and will also feature an original soundtrack by the hip-hop star, and regular Tarantino collaborator Lawrence Bender, among others.

The festival is expected to mix in-person events and nationwide screenings with virtual programmes on the BFI Player streamer.

