Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win

The U.S. gymnast thanks the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker as the latter sends supportive message following her win despite a struggle with mental health issues at the Olympic Games.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift reduced Simone Biles to tears with a supportive video message following her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (03Aug21).

The 24-year-old Team USA gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week (ends01Aug21) due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.

However, Simone decided to take part in the balance beam final on Tuesday after lower her level of difficulty and changing her dismount to avoid the twisties and ended up winning a Bronze medal.

In the clip, which has Taylor's "Folklore" track "This Is Me Trying" playing in the background, the 31-year-old pop megastar hailed Simone's voice "as significant as her talents" as she praised her for speaking out on her mental health.

She said, "When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything."

"Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human, and that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero."

And responding to the video message from the Grammy-winner on Twitter, the world champion wrote, "I'm crying how special. I love you. (sic)"

To which the "Shake It Off" hitmaker replied, "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

It's not the first time Taylor has voiced her support of Biles and Team USA during the Olympics - she previously narrated an inspiring promo clip for U.S. TV coverage of the women's gymnastics individual all-around event.