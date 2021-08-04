 
 

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

KS 107.5 officials promise they will give a 'refund' for those who have purchased tickets for the show, which was supposed to feature Saweetie and Jack Harlow.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby might be someone to be blamed after a radio station cancelled its Summer Jam concert. More than a week after the "Rockstar" hitmaker landed in hot water following his Rolling Loud controversy, KS 107.5 officials announced that they scrapped this year's event.

The cancellation was announced by the radio station on Tuesday, August 3. "In light of various factors, including DaBaby's recent comments, along with our concert partners, we have chosen to cancel this year's Summer Jam," so read the statement shared on its Instagram account.

"We look forward to working on Summer Jam Lineups for years to come with our love of music and each other," the message added. "Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase."

It's unknown how much DaBaby would contribute to the Colorado concert, which was supposed to feature Saweetie and Jack Harlow. However, fans believed that he was only used as a "scapegoat." One person in particular claimed, "nah tickets just wasnt selling and yall using dababy as a scapegoat."

Another argued, "You couldn't find anyone else to perform that night?? Even jack Harlow and the rest of the lineup lit. I think y'all just sold no tickets." A third echoed, "Y'all just couldn't sell no tickets."

The news arrived after DaBaby hurled homophobic remarks while performing at the Rolling Loud Festival on July 25. "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p**sy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up," he shouted at that time.

DaBaby has since been dragged by fellow celebrities, including Dua Lipa and Madonna. Although he has issued his apology to both HIV/AIDS survivors and LGBTQ+ community, he got axed from many major music events such as Austin City Limits, iHeartRadio, Lollapalooza and U.K.'s Parklife festivals.

