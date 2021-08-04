 
 

Britney Spears' Fans Liken Her Story of Getting Locked in Bathroom to Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears' Fans Liken Her Story of Getting Locked in Bathroom to Conservatorship Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

In her lengthy Instagram post caption, the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker says that she accidentally locked herself in her bathroom at 2 A.M. and was forced to call security.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has just shared a story of her getting locked in her bathroom in a new social media post. Shortly after she uploaded it, the #FreeBritney supporters believed that it's a metaphor for her 13-year-long conservatorship.

The 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3 to reveal that she recently locked herself in the bathroom at 2 A.M. and was forced to call security to free her. "At 2am I decided to take a bath !!!!" the pop icon, who is currently trying to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator, captioned a photo of a brown wooden door. "I got a new scented lotion from Victoria's Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better !!!!"

Britney went on to explain that "the lock was stuck" and she "got locked in the f**king bathroom" while her boyfriend Sam Asghari "was sleeping." The "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker added of her 27-year-old boyfriend, "Even if there are earthquakes he doesn't wake up." Her beau eventually did wake up and ended up calling security. However, she admitted that the security team took a long time to open the door.

  See also...

"I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster ??? My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open the door," the "…Baby One More Time" singer said about her desperate wish to get out of the bathroom.

Britney went on recalling, " 'We're here!' They said … I asked how long it would take to open … and they said 'oh, maybe 10 minutes' !!!!" She added, "The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy so I drank it ... I was reenergized and started speaking again!!! 'Are you guys there ???' … 'Yes we are!' They said, 'Stand back, we're going to open the door!' " She then concluded her post, "It opened … it finally opened !!!!!"

In the comment section of her post, many of #FreeBritney camp linked her story to her conservatorship battle, including Miley Cyrus, who wrote, "They Free'd Britney for real!" A fan believed that her story was a metaphor, saying, "Hmm sounds like a metaphor of that's happening in her life." Meanwhile, another added, "Girl has a PhD in metaphor."

"You're such a great storyteller queen, I was truly on the edge of my seat the entire time," another fan quipped, praising her storytelling. In the meantime, a different follower said, "I feel this is a metaphor for her 'door' finally opening to speak out after being held silent for so long. Maybe I'm reading too much into it but either way LOVE YOU BRITNEY [love] #freebritney."

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez Rips 'The Good Fight' Over 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Kathy Griffin 'Grateful' for Successful Lung Cancer Surgery

Related Posts
Britney Spears Puts Her 'Love Glasses On' as She Dismisses Haters

Britney Spears Puts Her 'Love Glasses On' as She Dismisses Haters

Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Britney Spears Cups Her Bare Breasts in Topless Video

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Britney Spears Backed by Medical Team for Removal of Father as Conservator

Britney Spears Cries for Help to End Conservatorship in Voicemails Leaked by Ex-Manager

Britney Spears Cries for Help to End Conservatorship in Voicemails Leaked by Ex-Manager

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren