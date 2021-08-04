Britney Spears' Fans Liken Her Story of Getting Locked in Bathroom to Conservatorship Battle

Instagram Celebrity

In her lengthy Instagram post caption, the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker says that she accidentally locked herself in her bathroom at 2 A.M. and was forced to call security.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has just shared a story of her getting locked in her bathroom in a new social media post. Shortly after she uploaded it, the #FreeBritney supporters believed that it's a metaphor for her 13-year-long conservatorship.

The 39-year-old singer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3 to reveal that she recently locked herself in the bathroom at 2 A.M. and was forced to call security to free her. "At 2am I decided to take a bath !!!!" the pop icon, who is currently trying to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator, captioned a photo of a brown wooden door. "I got a new scented lotion from Victoria's Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better !!!!"

Britney went on to explain that "the lock was stuck" and she "got locked in the f**king bathroom" while her boyfriend Sam Asghari "was sleeping." The "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker added of her 27-year-old boyfriend, "Even if there are earthquakes he doesn't wake up." Her beau eventually did wake up and ended up calling security. However, she admitted that the security team took a long time to open the door.

"I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster ??? My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open the door," the "…Baby One More Time" singer said about her desperate wish to get out of the bathroom.

Britney went on recalling, " 'We're here!' They said … I asked how long it would take to open … and they said 'oh, maybe 10 minutes' !!!!" She added, "The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy so I drank it ... I was reenergized and started speaking again!!! 'Are you guys there ???' … 'Yes we are!' They said, 'Stand back, we're going to open the door!' " She then concluded her post, "It opened … it finally opened !!!!!"

In the comment section of her post, many of #FreeBritney camp linked her story to her conservatorship battle, including Miley Cyrus, who wrote, "They Free'd Britney for real!" A fan believed that her story was a metaphor, saying, "Hmm sounds like a metaphor of that's happening in her life." Meanwhile, another added, "Girl has a PhD in metaphor."

"You're such a great storyteller queen, I was truly on the edge of my seat the entire time," another fan quipped, praising her storytelling. In the meantime, a different follower said, "I feel this is a metaphor for her 'door' finally opening to speak out after being held silent for so long. Maybe I'm reading too much into it but either way LOVE YOU BRITNEY [love] #freebritney."