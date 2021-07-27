Britney Spears 'Fine' After Filing Legal Doc to Remove Dad Jamie From 'Nightmare' Conservatorship

Instagram Celebrity

According to the court documents, the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker's mom Lynne Spears is fully supporting the decision to replace her husband with tax expert Jason Rubin as her daughter's conservator.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is reportedly "fine" after submitting legal documents to remove Jamie Spears from "nightmare" conservatorship. On Monday, July 26, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker's new lawyer Matthew Rosengart has filed a petition to remove her father as conservator.

Opening up about the 39-year-old's recent condition was her mother Lynne Spears. The 66-year-old mom was at LAX with the pop icon's brother Bryan Spears on Sunday, July 25. At the time, she told TMZ that the "Baby One More Time" singer "is doing fine" after calling for Jamie's removal as conservator in legal documents. According to the paperwork, she also said that she fully supported her daughter's petition.

Britney's attorney Mathew filed a petition in court to remove Jamie as her financial conservator and replace him with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant at Certified Strategies Inc., to manage her estate, which is worth $58 million, according to court documents. In the petition, it's written that it's an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the documents read. "Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

In a separate petition filed the same day to the court, Britney's legal team requested Jamie's removal from their client's "Kafkaesque nightmare" of a conservatorship. "For more than thirteen years, [Britney] has endured a conservatorship that, certainly as it concerns [Jamie] has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable," the documents stated.

The filing suggested Jamie should willingly step aside, but said regardless, "Freeing Ms. Spears from the control of a conservator whose presence is inimical to his daughter's well-being cannot wait. Nor should it have to." The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29.