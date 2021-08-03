 
 

Boosie Badazz 'Sad' to See DaBaby Getting Canceled Over Homophobic Remarks

The Baton Rouge spitter once again shows support for the North Carolina star, who landed in hot water for his homophobic comments about gay people and HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has an unconditional support for fellow rapper DaBaby. The Baton Rouge spitter once again showed support for the North Carolina star, who landed in hot water for his homophobic comments about gay people and HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud.

"It's sad how y'all trying to force this gay stuff on the world," Boosie said in an Instagram Live on Monday, August 2. "How y'all trying to ban artists. It's sad bro. In ten years it ain't going to be normal for a kid to be straight."

He went on to rant, "Y'all trying to force it on these kids bros. Push it on all the biggest artists. You attacking these kids bro. We're going to make all of them promote it and who gonna follow, the kids."

As for DaBaby, the repercussion of his remarks only further cost him money as he was bumped from the upcoming Governors Ball and Day N Vegas line-ups. The "Rockstar" spitter's headlining slot at the Lollapalooza festival on Sunday, August 1 was yanked due to the controversial remarks. Additionally, organizers of the Governors Ball and Day V Vegas events had replaced him.

In response to the double cancellation, DaBaby took to Instagram on Monday to issue another apology to the LGBTQ community. "Social Media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," he wrote. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging."

"I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received," he added. "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."

DaBaby sparked outrage after making offensive comments during his Rolling Loud set on Sunday, July 25. At the time, he said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

