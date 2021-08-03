 
 

DaBaby Removed From Governors Ball and Day N Vegas' Line-Ups Over Homophobic Remarks

The 'Rockstar' rapper finds himself under fire after he made controversial comments about the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has been pulled from his second and third festivals in 24 hours following homophobic remarks he made onstage a week ago.

The rapper's Sunday night, August 1 headlining slot at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois was axed hours before he was set to take the stage, and now the organizers of New York City's Governors Ball and Day N Vegas have also removed him from their 2021 line-ups.

"Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind," a statement from the Governors Ball producers reads. "We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world."

"Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what's right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."

Day N Vegas bosses also announced they have axed the rapper via Instagram on Monday, alongside the new line-up poster, showing that Roddy Ricch will be replacing DaBaby. The rapper has also been dropped from the U.K.'s Parklife Festival.

DaBaby's removals stem from the controversial comments he made about the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida on July 25.

He told the audience to hold up their cellphones, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in two to three weeks."

He attempted to explain his comments the following day but only made matters worse by adding his fans are not "nasty gay n***as" or "junkies" and they take care of themselves. He has since apologized for his offensive remarks.

Meanwhile, DaBaby's comments have also cost the rap star a deal with bosses at clothing company Boohoo, and he has been criticized by former collaborators Dua Lipa and Anitta, Questlove, and Elton John, as well as a number of leading gay right activists.

