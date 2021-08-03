Rubi Rose Rules Out Dating Rappers Again: They're 'Habitual Cheaters'

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Rubi Rose apparently thinks that cheating and hip-hop cannot be separated. In a new interview, the female emcee, who is known for her on-again-off-again relationship with DDG, revealed that she's not interested in dating fellow rapper because she believes they are not faithful.

During her appearance on "99JAMZ", Rubi got candid about her dating life. "Keep it off the internet," she said when asked what had she learned about "dramas" that she experienced throughout her relationship. The "Hit Yo Dance" raptress went on to say, "Moving forward, I'm going to do so."

Host Supa Cindy later asked Rubi if she will date another rapper, to which the latter responded, "I wanna say no, 'cause mostly like rappers and n***as in this industry are just habitual cheaters." However, she noted that it might be hard to really do so. "It's like, it's hard to meet people outside of this industry because I don't be out... Other people don't understand the lifestyle," Rubi reasoned.

Just days ago, DDG and Rubi were shading each other on Twitter following their split. "My next n***a gotta be tall, I wanna wear heels," Rubi wrote on the blue bird app, starting the online spat. Firing back at her, DDG then tweeted, "My next girl gotta have less than 60 bodies."

DDG earned backlash for slut-shaming his ex, prompting "Moonwalking in Calabasas" artist to backtrack his remarks and apologize directly to Rubi. "My tweet was petty & made up, and i admit i took it too far, that's my bad," DDG said. "I'm Sorry Rubster."

Some fans, however, thought that DDG wasn't sincere with the apology. "He not sorry," an Instagram user opined. Meanwhile, some others believed that Rubi made him do that and even hacked his phone. "She told him to do that," a person commented. Echoing the sentiment, another person wrote, "girl give him his phone back."