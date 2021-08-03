Heidi Klum's Daughter Makes Red Carpet Debut With Supermodel Mom in Sparkly Dress

Instagram Celebrity

Leni Klum and her 48-year-old mom are accompanied by the latter's musician husband Tom Kaulitz while attending the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum's daughter has walked her first red carpet. When joining her supermodel mom in attending the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy, Leni Klum looked stunning in a sparkly dress.

For the Saturday, July 31 event, the 17-year-old rocked a golden Versace gown with a cut-out back and plunging neckline. She paired it with small stud earrings and styled her long blonde hair straight.

Leni's mom also looked spectacular in a silver one-shoulder belted Elie Saab gown with a side slit. At the event, the mother-and daughter duo were accompanied by Heidi's musician husband Tom Kaulitz, who donned a silver metallic suit and silk black shirt.

Hours before posing on the red carpet, Leni took to her Instargam account to give fans a look at her dress. "Stepped out of my sweats for a day and wore this gorgeous @versace dress [love] @unicef," she captioned her snap.

As for Heidi, she documented her night out with Leni on her own Instagram page. Sharing a picture of the two showing off their dirty feet, the former host and judge of "Project Runway" wrote, "Showing we had fun... without saying we had fun @leniklum."

The red carpet event arrived more than seven months after Leni made her modeling debut. Posting a picture of her and her daughter gracing the cover of Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue, the ex-wife of Seal raved in German, "I'm so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own."

"You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are," the mother of four added. "I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally.' But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably won't either."

"But you have the talent to get the best out of everything," she continued gushing. "And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place."