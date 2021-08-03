Brooklyn Beckham Enlists Digital Talent Expert in Hopes to Launch Own Cooking Show

Instagram TV

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham is said to be taking real pride in his cooking, and wants to capitalize on the popularity of his social media videos with his own online food series.

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brooklyn Beckham is hoping to land his own cooking show.

The 22-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Adams - is hoping to capitalise on the popularity of his social media videos showing him rustling up various treats in the kitchen by launching his own online food series on YouTube or Facebook, and he's signed a deal with digital talent expert Kai Gayoso to help with his ambition.

"Brooklyn's got a real flair in the kitchen and the tutorials he has posted on Instagram have received great feedback," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Brooklyn takes real pride in his cooking and has been given some handy hints and tips by Gordon Ramsay, who is a close friend of the family. It's all incredibly exciting and Victoria and David are thrilled."

Brooklyn missed out on a recent chance to further hone his culinary skills when his dad David treated two of his other children, Romeo Beckham, 18, and ten-year-old Harper to a private masterclass with French chef Raymond Blanc in London.

This arrived after Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz celebrated their first engagement anniversary their first engagement anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 23, the 22-year-old shared a short clip of him and Nicola smooching for the camera.

He followed it up with a picture that saw the two posing at the beach. In the accompaniment of the post, he raved, "This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me."

"She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend," the model and photographer further gushed. "I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby."