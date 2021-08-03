 
 

Nikki Bella Thanks Baby Boy for Being an Answered Prayer in Sweet 1st Birthday Tribute

Nikki Bella Thanks Baby Boy for Being an Answered Prayer in Sweet 1st Birthday Tribute
Instagram
Celebrity

Along with a photo of herself with Matteo and fiance Artem Chigvintsev, the retired professional wrestler reflects on the first 'enlightening and truly amazing' year of her being a mother.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella "couldn't have asked for a better baby boy" than her son Matteo.

The 37-year-old retired professional wrestler welcomed her son into the world with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, 2020, and took to social media over the weekend (July 31 to August 1) to gush over the tot in honor of his first birthday.

Alongside a series of pictures of herself, Artem and Matteo on Instagram, Nikki wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo."

"This past year has been the most incredible year of my life. It's been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing. Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma. I couldn't have asked for a better baby boy than you!"

"You have my heart Teo! I love you more than anything in this entire world! Here's to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol love you @theartemc [sic]."

Artem, 39, also shared a sweet post to mark his son's birthday, as he posted many of the same pictures Nikki had done on her own account.

  See also...

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro wrote, "Happy first birthday Matteo, Mama and Dada loves you so so much [sic]."

Matteo's birthday came one day before his cousin Buddy's first birthday on Sunday, after Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella fell pregnant at the same time and gave birth within 24 hours of each other.

Brie - who has Buddy and daughter Birdie, four, with her husband Daniel Bryan - also posted on social media to mark several of the birthdays in her family that have been taking place this week.

She wrote, "What a week for birthdays!!!!! Loved getting to celebrate my stepmom @garciaana32, my half brother Ezekiel, my stepdad @mrjohnlaurinaitis and my nephew Matteo!!!"

"Come tomorrow my sweet little Buddy will join them all in celebrating his 1st birthday!! Love you all!!! [sic]"

You can share this post!

Heidi Klum's Daughter Makes Red Carpet Debut With Supermodel Mom in Sparkly Dress

Priyanka Chopra to Continue Efforts in Supporting Children as Bulgari Global Ambassador
Related Posts
Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki Bella Pens Apology Note for Mocking Late Chyna in Resurfaced 'Fashion Police' Video

Nikki Bella Pens Apology Note for Mocking Late Chyna in Resurfaced 'Fashion Police' Video

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Bella Twins Go Daring, Paris Hilton Is Electrifying on Red Carpet

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Bella Twins Go Daring, Paris Hilton Is Electrifying on Red Carpet

Nikki Bella Defends Herself After Being Mom-Shamed for Vacationing Without Fiance and Son

Nikki Bella Defends Herself After Being Mom-Shamed for Vacationing Without Fiance and Son

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive

Lizzo Angry Over Rumors She Crushed Fan to Death With Stage Dive