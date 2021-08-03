 
 

Kathy Griffin in Recovery After Lung Cancer Surgery Went as Planned

The former 'Suddenly Susan' star has informed fans that her cancer is 'in stage one,' and she is hopeful she won't have to undergo chemo or radiation after having half of her left lung removed.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress and comedienne Kathy Griffin is resting after undergoing lung cancer surgery. The comic revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer early on Monday, August 2, and would undergo surgery to have half of her left lung removed.

A spokesperson for Griffin has revealed the procedure "went well and as planned", adding, "Kathy is now in recovery and resting. Doctors say the procedure was normal without any surprises."

In her message hours earlier, the "Suddenly Susan" star told fans and followers, "I'm gonna be just fine," adding doctors "are very optimistic" and noting the cancer is "stage one" and confined to her left lung.

"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing," she added.

The 60-year-old further shared, "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."

Griffin additionally credited COVID-19 vaccine for her health. "Of course I am fully vaccinated for COVID. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious," she pointed out. "Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life."

In a new "Nightline" TV interview, which will air in America on Monday night, Griffin tells Juju Chang the diagnosis was made a few weeks ago. She confessed, "I'm still a little bit in shock. Not denial, but once a day I'll turn to nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this [expletive]?' "

