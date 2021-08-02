The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

Music

The 'Save Your Tears' crooner teases his new music via Twitter just around two months after hinting at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards that a new album was on the way.

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd's fans were losing it after he dropped a teaser of his new music. After the "Save Your Tears" singer revealed a new track on social media, many of his online devotees sent out hilarious reactions to it, proving that they can't wait any longer for his new album.

On Sunday night, August 1, the ex-boyfriend of Bella Hadid took to Twitter and randomly penned, "f**k it ... IT STARTS TONIGHT." Around an hour later, he put out a one-minute and forty-one-second video of his new song. The footage, however, cut out just after the vocals started coming in.

Fans were quick to jokingly call out The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. One user argued, "WHY WOULD U SHOW ME SOMETHING IF I CANT HAVE IT NOW." Another questioned, "ABEL PLEASEEE WHAT DOES THIS MEAN." A third then exclaimed, "WTFFFFFFF HWART ATTACK."

An individual, meanwhile, wrote, "JFKSBFJSOVNOWNGOSJONCOR H** I WAS ABOUT TO SLEEP." Someone else cried out, "WHAT THE HELL ARE U DOING ABEL ????!" One person claimed, "No bro you are lying to us stop. Stop. Stop. Stop. I am trying to convince myself that it starts later but it's not working. Do it."

The subtle announcement arrived around two months after The Weeknd teased that a new album was on the way. "You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much," he first raved during his acceptance speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"I just want to say, the 'After Hours' are done, and the dawn is coming," the 31-year-old Canadian crooner went on. "I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, The Weeknd won 10 categories out of 16 nominations. They included Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist.