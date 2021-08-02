 
 

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

Music

The 'Save Your Tears' crooner teases his new music via Twitter just around two months after hinting at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards that a new album was on the way.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd's fans were losing it after he dropped a teaser of his new music. After the "Save Your Tears" singer revealed a new track on social media, many of his online devotees sent out hilarious reactions to it, proving that they can't wait any longer for his new album.

On Sunday night, August 1, the ex-boyfriend of Bella Hadid took to Twitter and randomly penned, "f**k it ... IT STARTS TONIGHT." Around an hour later, he put out a one-minute and forty-one-second video of his new song. The footage, however, cut out just after the vocals started coming in.

Fans were quick to jokingly call out The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. One user argued, "WHY WOULD U SHOW ME SOMETHING IF I CANT HAVE IT NOW." Another questioned, "ABEL PLEASEEE WHAT DOES THIS MEAN." A third then exclaimed, "WTFFFFFFF HWART ATTACK."

  See also...

An individual, meanwhile, wrote, "JFKSBFJSOVNOWNGOSJONCOR H** I WAS ABOUT TO SLEEP." Someone else cried out, "WHAT THE HELL ARE U DOING ABEL ????!" One person claimed, "No bro you are lying to us stop. Stop. Stop. Stop. I am trying to convince myself that it starts later but it's not working. Do it."

The subtle announcement arrived around two months after The Weeknd teased that a new album was on the way. "You guys make me want to do this forever. I love you so much," he first raved during his acceptance speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"I just want to say, the 'After Hours' are done, and the dawn is coming," the 31-year-old Canadian crooner went on. "I'd like to thank God that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, The Weeknd won 10 categories out of 16 nominations. They included Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist.

You can share this post!

Kelly Dodd Spotted at Gay Club Following Backlash Over Transphobic Remarks

Related Posts
The Weeknd to Be Feted With Humanitarian Award at BMAC's First Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd to Be Feted With Humanitarian Award at BMAC's First Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd Sweeps 2021 Juno Awards With Wins in Five Top Categories

The Weeknd Sweeps 2021 Juno Awards With Wins in Five Top Categories

The Weeknd Wins Three Prizes Ahead of 2021 Juno Awards

The Weeknd Wins Three Prizes Ahead of 2021 Juno Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and BTS Win Big

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch and BTS Win Big

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid