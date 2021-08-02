Dolly Parton Admits Seeing People's Old Stuff Is One of Her Hobbies

Instagram Celebrity

When appearing in a special 'Watch What Happens Live!' episode, the '9 to 5' hitmaker also opens up about the reason why she likes the occasional Martini.

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton loves to delve into other people's heirlooms while checking out old houses.

The country queen appeared in a special "Watch What Happens Live!" episode on Thursday night, July 29 and when host Andy Cohen quizzed her about her hobbies, she confessed she enjoys tours through ancient pads.

"I love finding old houses... and going in them and seeing if I can find old books and old pieces of glass...," she said. "I like doing that kind of stuff."

Parton also told Cohen she's not a big drinker but she likes the occasional Martini, because "it's fancy" and "it hits you real hard real quick!"

And she opened up about the long-delayed release of a song she has written about a woman who discovers her husband is gay. "I've talked about that song for years," she told Cohen. "It's a fun, light-hearted thing."

Parton explained it will appear on a dance music album she's planning.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parton also opened up about what she did with the royalties she earned from Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You". She spilled, "I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. And so I thought, well, this is a wonderful place to be. I bought a property down in what was the black area of town."

"And it was mostly just black families and people that lived around there. And it was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, well, I am going to buy this place. It was a whole strip mall," she elaborated. "I thought this is the perfect place for me to be considering it was Whitney. So I felt this was great. I'm just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well."