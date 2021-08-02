 
 

Dolly Parton Admits Seeing People's Old Stuff Is One of Her Hobbies

Dolly Parton Admits Seeing People's Old Stuff Is One of Her Hobbies
Instagram
Celebrity

When appearing in a special 'Watch What Happens Live!' episode, the '9 to 5' hitmaker also opens up about the reason why she likes the occasional Martini.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton loves to delve into other people's heirlooms while checking out old houses.

The country queen appeared in a special "Watch What Happens Live!" episode on Thursday night, July 29 and when host Andy Cohen quizzed her about her hobbies, she confessed she enjoys tours through ancient pads.

"I love finding old houses... and going in them and seeing if I can find old books and old pieces of glass...," she said. "I like doing that kind of stuff."

Parton also told Cohen she's not a big drinker but she likes the occasional Martini, because "it's fancy" and "it hits you real hard real quick!"

  See also...

And she opened up about the long-delayed release of a song she has written about a woman who discovers her husband is gay. "I've talked about that song for years," she told Cohen. "It's a fun, light-hearted thing."

Parton explained it will appear on a dance music album she's planning.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parton also opened up about what she did with the royalties she earned from Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You". She spilled, "I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. And so I thought, well, this is a wonderful place to be. I bought a property down in what was the black area of town."

"And it was mostly just black families and people that lived around there. And it was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, well, I am going to buy this place. It was a whole strip mall," she elaborated. "I thought this is the perfect place for me to be considering it was Whitney. So I felt this was great. I'm just going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well."

You can share this post!

Brett Young Welcomes Another Baby Girl: My Heart Was Maxed Out

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Keep Trolling Each Other on 10th Anniversary of Their First Date
Related Posts
Dolly Parton Wishes the Best for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Dolly Parton Wishes the Best for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Recreates Her Playboy Cover for Husband's Birthday: 'He Still Thinks I'm a Hot Chick'

Dolly Parton Recreates Her Playboy Cover for Husband's Birthday: 'He Still Thinks I'm a Hot Chick'

Dolly Parton Says Her 'Heart' Breaks in Moving Eulogy to Late Uncle Bill Owens

Dolly Parton Says Her 'Heart' Breaks in Moving Eulogy to Late Uncle Bill Owens

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family