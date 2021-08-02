Brett Young Welcomes Another Baby Girl: My Heart Was Maxed Out

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Here Tonight' singer and his wife Taylor are overjoyed by the birth of their second child together, with him gushing that he can't wait to see his girls become best friends.

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Brett Young is a new dad. The singer's wife, Taylor, gave birth to the couple's second child - another daughter - on July 21.

The Youngs announced the baby news via social media on Saturday, July 31, with Brett writing, "I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don't like to be wrong... I was wrong. And I can't wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy."

"I already love you so much and I can't wait to watch you and your sister become best friends," the 40-year-old country crooner continued. "FYI….. the women in your life are super heroes and you're the luckiest lady alive."

"Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it," he went on gushing. "I love you. Welcome to the 'Youngs' -Daddy."

The couple has named the baby Rowan Marie Young. Brett's wife, Taylor, has also raved over the new addition to their family in her social media post. "Best early birthday present I could possibly ask for! Rowan Marie Young arrived on 7/21/21 weighing 8.5 and 21 inches long," she wrote.

"We've been soaking in all of the loves and cuddles from both of our girls and living in a newborn baby bubble bliss. Our hearts could burst," she added. "Being a family of 4 is such an incredible feeling. I cannot wait to continue to get to know our sweet girl. We've got one that has daddy's coloring and one that has mama's. Our sugar and spice. We are so blessed."

The "Mercy" singer announced his wife's pregnancy in January, and revealed they were expecting another girl in March.

Their daughter, Presley, was born in October 2019 - a year after her parents tied the knot.