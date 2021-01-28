Brett Young and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The country music singer and wife Taylor are over the moon to officially announce that they are due to welcome a new addition to their growing family this coming summer.

AceShowbiz - Brett Young and his wife Taylor are "so excited" to be expecting their second child.

The country singer and Taylor will welcome a second child this summer, People reported, a sibling to their daughter, Presley Elizabeth, 15 months.

"We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends," Young told the publication. "Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same."

He added, "Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley. We feel very blessed!"

The "Lady" singer explained the couple, who tied the knot in November 2018 at the Bighorn Gold Club in Palm Desert, California, are "so excited" at the news, however, Taylor has been suffering increased morning sickness this time around.

"Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy. That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters," he says. "Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable."

On Instagram, Taylor gushed in a caption of the new family picture, "Sweet baby, you are already so loved and we cannot wait to meet you! Baby #2 coming this summer."

The proud dad added on his own page, "And then we were 4." He went on, "It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!"