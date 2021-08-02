 
 

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

The 40-year-old former 'The Bachelorette' star previously shared that she decided to get her breast implants removed as she's been facing health issues because of it.

AceShowbiz - Clare Crawley has finally got her breast implants removed. The former "The Bachelorette" star took to her Instagram account to update fans on her post-surgery recovery as she shared the first photo after the procedure.

"Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing!" so Clare shared on the photo-sharing platform alongside a picture of herself wearing a paper gown in the hospital, surrounded by flowers on July 31. "I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process! It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness)."

The reality TV star went on to say, "On top of that, having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me. Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!"

Prior to this, Clare shared on Instagram Story a picture of her wrapped in bandages. "I want [to] cry how amazing I feel. …. @davidrankinmd is the best of the best. Period. Not just him but his entire team!" the hairdresser gushed.

"I can't wait to share it all. but I'll leave it as this for now …. hear my story and many other women who have gone to him. Let me make it clear… I chose him for this exact reason. between him, and @dee.jick_explant_liasion I have felt so at peace," she added.

The 40-year-old previously shared that she decided to get her breast implants removed as she's been facing health issues because of it. "I'm sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone," the TV star said in a Saturday, July 3 Instagram post. "I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well."

"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test. That is not my only symptom," Clare continued. "It's so frustrating. It all came to a head about a month ago when I was at the chiropractor. I have implants, but behind one of them was a big packet of fluid."

"My body is fighting [my implants]. My body can't heal. My body is in fight mode constantly. It's all making sense," Clare added. She also shared that she decided to get her implants removed because "I love my health more. I love my wellbeing more."

