 
 

Molly Ringwald Credits Life in Paris for Keeping Her Grounded

Molly Ringwald Credits Life in Paris for Keeping Her Grounded
Instagram
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The View', the former star of 'The Breakfast Club' admits that her decision to put her Hollywood career on hold was a big risk at the time.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Molly Ringwald will always cherish her time in Paris after her early Hollywood success, because life in France helped her stay grounded.

"The Breakfast Club" star made a film in the French capital in her early 20s and moved there, putting her Hollywood career on hold.

Molly admits it was a big risk at the time, but it really worked out well for her.

"I really grew up in the public eye... and I was really like a bug under glass," Ringwald tells "The View". "I really felt like I needed to go somewhere, where people didn't necessarily know who I was..."

  See also...

"I really feel like I got to grow up, I got to know what it was like to live some place else that thinks it's the center of the universe... and so it was really nice to get a different point of view... and I also learned to speak French, which I had always wanted to do."

"It was a really healthy thing."

Molly, now a mother of three, also talked about raising her daughters during the TV appearance. She admitted that she is nervous about rewatching her classic teen movies with her 12-year-old twins, because her daughter is "super woke" and she fears she'll pick the plots apart.

"My daughter Adele also happens to be the most woke individual that I think I've ever met, so I know that it's not gonna be easy - she's gonna say, 'Why did this happen? Why did you allow that?' " she shared. "I thought I'd start with 'Pretty in Pink' and then work my way to 'The Breakfast Club' and I know I have to do it soon because they're really at that age... All their friends have seen them [films]."

You can share this post!

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Elsa Pataky on Going Back Living in a City: It's Not for Me
Related Posts
Molly Ringwald Nervous About Showing Her Classic Teen Movies to 'Super Woke' Daughter

Molly Ringwald Nervous About Showing Her Classic Teen Movies to 'Super Woke' Daughter

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family