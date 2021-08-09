Molly Ringwald Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dad Bob After the Jazz Musician's Death at 80

Instagram Celebrity

In a touching note accompanying throwback photos of the father-daughter duo, the former star of 'The Breakfast Club' considers herself 'very lucky' to have Bob Ringwald in her life.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Molly Ringwald is still mourning the loss of his father Bob Ringwald. Nearly a week after his jazz musician dad passed away at the age of 80, the "The Breakfast Club" actress paid a heartfelt tribute.

Making use of her Instagram account on Saturday, August 7, the 53-year-old actress shared a series of sweet photos that saw her and her dad Bob. Along with the throwback pictures, she wrote a moving caption that read, "It's with a heavy heart that my family says goodbye to my father. I consider myself very lucky to have had in my life as long as I did. Robert Scott Ringwald 1940-2021."

Prior to sharing her Instagram post, Molly also paid a touching tribute to her dad in a poignant obituary she penned in The Sacramento Bee. "Robert Scott Ringwald, known to most as Bob, and to a lucky few as Dad and PopPop, died Tuesday," she wrote of her father, before recounting his remarkable life. "As a preteen, he attended the California School for the Blind in Berkeley."

"After a couple of years, he returned home to Citrus Heights and graduated with the Class of 1960 at San Juan High School," Molly continued. "That same year, he married Adele Frembd, his wife of 60 years."

Elsewhere in her obituary, Molly explained that "it was immediately clear that there was something wrong with [Bob's] vision, and he was considered legally blind as an infant, becoming totally blind as an adolescent." She said of her father, "Though he never wanted to be defined by his blindness, he couldn't help being an ambassador for changing the perception of what is possible to do while living with a disability."

"Despite having been a performer for nearly his entire life, he was never comfortable having attention bestowed on him unless he was on stage with a piano," Molly added. "Nevertheless, Bob drew attention wherever he went. His natural charisma, authenticity and sense of humor made people fall in love with him and want to be around him." She continued, "His dignity, humor, strength of character and courage will always be remembered and cherished by everyone whose lives were touched by his."

Honoring her father's bright spirit and personality, Molly shared, "Anyone who knew Bob also knew his mischievous streak, and his ever-present, slightly ribald sense of humor." She then wrote, "If you didn't sufficiently beg to get off of his email joke list, you would have received one just a couple of days before he died."

Bob played in bands such as The BoonDockers, Sugar Willie and the Cubes and The Great Pacific Jazz Band. Aside from Molly, Bob is survived by his wife Adele, his sister Renee Angus, his two other children Beth Ringwald Carnes and Kelly Ringwald as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.