ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

After performing the band's opening number in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, guitarist Billy Gibbons introduces Elwood Francis to fans as their late bassist's replacement.

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - ZZ Top paid tribute to bassist Dusty Hill at their first gig since his death last week.

Guitarist Billy Gibbons addressed his bandmate's passing as the "Sharp Dressed Man" rockers performed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Friday, July 30.

Billy explained Dusty would have wanted the band to continue playing as he introduced the late bassist's replacement, Elwood Francis, to fans.

"We're gonna have a good time in here tonight," Gibbons said after performing the band's opening number. "Got a new guy up here, as you know. Dusty gave me the directive. My friend, your pal, Elwood Francis is gonna hold it down behind me."

Later in the show, Gibbons added, "How about that Elwood, tearing up that bottom there for Dusty."

Billy admitted the tears have been "coming and going" since his friend's death, adding, "I said, 'Gee whiz, maybe I am human after all'. This is coming from a very deep and glorious place, with respect to knowing that after 50 years with the guy, we were all joined at - no pun intended - joined at the hip."

"But knowing that we can take his wishes forward and give him all due respect... You know, he was adamant. He said, 'I'm going to go down and see what's up. In the meantime, the show must go on. Don't forget it'. And he was pointing his finger and shaking it."