Nelly and Longtime Girlfriend Call It Quits

The 'Hot in Herre' hitmaker is no longer in a relationship with Shantel Jackson as she confirms that they are over despite his previous claim about an upcoming engagement.

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nelly and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, have split.

She has confirmed the pair has separated, but remains on good terms in an Instagram post.

Responding to a follower who asked, "R u (and) nelly still together i love seeing u guys together (sic)," she replied, "No we're not... Just friends."

The break-up came as a surprise, as "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly claimed just last year (20) that the former couple was "working towards" an engagement, and the rapper admitted he couldn't imagine his life without the 37-year-old model.

He gushed, "I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it. We've been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She's sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she's just as beautiful inside."

Calling Shantel "The One," Nelly added, "She's great. She's really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other. We have so much in common... She's very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn't accept anything but wanting to be better. And that's what I love. That's exactly what I love."

There are no details about the cause of the break-up.

Nelly's previous relationships include actress Lashontae Heckard, singer Ashanti, and rapper Eve. He was also romantically linked to Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland in the past.