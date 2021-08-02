 
 

Nelly and Longtime Girlfriend Call It Quits

Nelly and Longtime Girlfriend Call It Quits
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The 'Hot in Herre' hitmaker is no longer in a relationship with Shantel Jackson as she confirms that they are over despite his previous claim about an upcoming engagement.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nelly and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, have split.

She has confirmed the pair has separated, but remains on good terms in an Instagram post.

Responding to a follower who asked, "R u (and) nelly still together i love seeing u guys together (sic)," she replied, "No we're not... Just friends."

The break-up came as a surprise, as "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly claimed just last year (20) that the former couple was "working towards" an engagement, and the rapper admitted he couldn't imagine his life without the 37-year-old model.

  See also...

He gushed, "I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it. We've been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She's sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she's just as beautiful inside."

Calling Shantel "The One," Nelly added, "She's great. She's really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other. We have so much in common... She's very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn't accept anything but wanting to be better. And that's what I love. That's exactly what I love."

There are no details about the cause of the break-up.

Nelly's previous relationships include actress Lashontae Heckard, singer Ashanti, and rapper Eve. He was also romantically linked to Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland in the past.

You can share this post!

TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies in Hospital After Being Shot at 'The Forever Purge' Screening

Reality TV Star Binky Felstead Gets Married Two Months After Giving Birth to Son Wolfie
Related Posts
Idaho Residents Call for Boycott on Nelly's Concert Because He Glorifies 'Pimp Lifestyle'

Idaho Residents Call for Boycott on Nelly's Concert Because He Glorifies 'Pimp Lifestyle'

Nelly Dragged in T.I. and Tiny's Sex Trafficking Scandal

Nelly Dragged in T.I. and Tiny's Sex Trafficking Scandal

Video: Nelly Involved in Argument While Gambling in Connecticut Casino

Video: Nelly Involved in Argument While Gambling in Connecticut Casino

Nelly Settles Sexual Assault Allegations With British Woman

Nelly Settles Sexual Assault Allegations With British Woman

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family