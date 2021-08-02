 
 

K-Pop Idol Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing Following 'Date Rape' Allegations

K-Pop Idol Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing Following 'Date Rape' Allegations
Instagram
Celebrity

The former member of Korean boyband EXO has been detained by law enforcement in China on suspicion of sexual assault after multiple women accused him of rape.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - K-pop superstar Kris Wu has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The 30-year-old Chinese-Canadian singer is in custody in Beijing.

Police officials claim he "repeatedly lured young women to have sexual relations."

Cops' investigations come after a woman, who was 17 at the time of the alleged attack, told Chinese news organisation NetEase Wu had lured her to his home for an audition, got her drunk, and assaulted her. She woke up in his bed the next day.

The accuser, student Du Meizhu, claimed seven other women had told her Wu had seduced them with promises of jobs and other opportunities. She said some were minors. At least 24 more women have since come forward alleging inappropriate behaviour.

  See also...

Wu, who was a member of the Korean boy band EXO before going solo, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, insisting he didn't force the young woman to drink.

"There was no groupie sex!" he said. "There was no underage (sex)!" he wrote on social media in June (21).

Wu's lawyers are suing his rape accuser for defamation.

"I only met Miss Du once at a friend's gathering, I didn't ply her with alcohol…," Kris Wu stated in response to Du Meizhu's accusations. "I have never 'coerced women into sex' or engaged in 'date rape.' "

In the wake of the scandal, multiple brands made the decision to drop the star. Shanghai-based beauty brand Kans, music streaming platform Yunting, and household detergent maker Libai were among those cutting their ties with the rapper.

You can share this post!

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies in Hospital After Being Shot at 'The Forever Purge' Screening
Related Posts
Kris Wu to Counter Rape Allegations With Legal Action

Kris Wu to Counter Rape Allegations With Legal Action

Ariana Grande's Manager Backs Kris Wu Against Accusation of Using Bots to Boost Album Sales

Ariana Grande's Manager Backs Kris Wu Against Accusation of Using Bots to Boost Album Sales

Video: Kris Wu Looks Uneasy Watching Hopeful Sing Former Group EXO's Song

Video: Kris Wu Looks Uneasy Watching Hopeful Sing Former Group EXO's Song

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family