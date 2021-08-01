Celebrities' Beautiful Backyard Weddings During the Pandemic

Pexels/Dmitry Zvolskiy Celebrity

Not letting the COVID restrictions thwart their plans to become man and wife, these couples have turned their homes into stunning wedding venues with a pinch of creativity.

AceShowbiz - Wedding is one of the sacred things for those who think highly of a lifelong commitment. Thus, to mark the occasions, celebrity couples, whom people often look to for inspirations, would go far and beyond to make the day extra special. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has led the government to impose restrictions that in turn put limitations on such event.

No thanks to this, many betrothed celeb couples are forced to postpone their wedding plans for months or even more than a year. But without certainty of when this situation is going to be over, some have chosen to improvise and make it happen anyway, though it means they have to sacrifice their dream weddings.

Not being able to throw large-scale receptions and minimizing the need to travel, they resort to holding intimate nuptials at home. With a pinch of creativity and a bunch of love, they undoubtedly manage to find a way or two to turn their backyards into stunning wedding venues.

With some time left before COVID restrictions are completely lifted, here are some celebrities' beautiful backyard weddings to find inspirations from.

1. Erica Lugo and Danny McGeady Instagram Erica Lugo's plans for a "big lavish dream wedding" were thwarted by COVID, but in the end "love always wins." So without waiting too long, "The Biggest Loser" trainer and her fiance Danny McGeady exchanged vows in their backyard with only their children in attendance, while the rest of their family joined them virtually via Zoom. The newlyweds celebrated their official union with a cozy bonfire after the ceremony, cuddling up with their kids and eating s'mores. "Perfect wedding. Ultimately love doesn't need big venues, fancy menus and big crowds. Our love is what mattered the most today," so Erica concluded of their big day.

2. Roxy Sowlaty and Nicolas Bijan Instagram Roxy Sowlaty and Nicolas Bijan were forced to make some last minute changes to their wedding plans. Originally planning to have a multi-day spring affair at the iconic Villa d'Este in Lake Como, they had to move the festivity to their Beverly Hills home. With less than a month left before the D-day, they still managed to put together a small, yet luxurious wedding. In one picture shared by the "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" alumna, the bride and groom were seen standing under an elaborate flower arch where they exchanged vows. The interior designer was stunning in a long-sleeve silk gown, while her husband kept his look classic in a black tux. Despite having only 48 guests in attendance, Nicolas still described their wedding as a "magical day."

3. Eliza Limehouse and Mark 'Struthers' McBride, Jr. Instagram Eliza Limehouse and Mark 'Struthers' McBride, Jr. always wanted to have a small and private ceremony and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the decision became clear. The couple made it about the two of them and their love for each other by having not a single member of their family at their wedding. Despite not having anyone in attendance, the former "Southern Charm" star didn't sacrifice her style, as she walked down the aisle in an elegant Emily Kotarski wedding gown, which featured long sleeves with lace. "It was really cute and such a special moment," she said of her husband who got emotional as they read their vows.

4. Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw Instagram Morgan Stewart's private wedding to Jordan McGraw was the result of a last-minute decision. Planned in just a week, everything seemed to come together perfectly for the couple, from booking a virtual officiant to choosing her wedding gown. With a giant flower arrangement that matched her bouquet serving as the backdrop, the couple showed that they didn't have to look far to find a perfect spot to make their union official. "It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate," so the "Daily Pop" co-host said, urging others not to postpone their weddings for an elaborate festivity.

5. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Instagram Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts' wedding wasn't only surprising, but also it was stunning. The couple, who hadn't gone public with their romance until her marriage announcement, said "I do" in an outdoor ceremony, underneath a tree that was adorned with flowers. The pair walked down the aisle which was decorated with white flowers and had a three-tiered wedding cake to serve to their guests, who were seated in beautifully arranged tables during the reception. The wedding announcement also marked Niecy's coming out moment as she was previously married twice to Don Nash and Jay Tucker.

6. Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering Instagram Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering were one of those lucky couples who didn't have to look far to find their perfect wedding venue. The "Ginny & Georgia" star and her fiance tied the knot in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California. "It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," so the actress described their nuptials which were attended by just over 100 guests.

7. Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Instagram Bobby Bones had nothing to say about his wedding to Caitlin Parker but calling it "greatest night of my life." And it's certainly not an exaggeration as the pair exchanged their vows at their Nashville home surrounded by their loved ones. In a picture shared by the "American Idol" mentor, the couple was seen walking hand-in-hand while the guests lit the night with sparkles they were holding. The couple also turned their backyard into a stunning place where they held a reception, something which they had in mind long before the pandemic.

8. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Instagram Jeannie Mai and Jeezy (previously known as Young Jeezy) ceased all doubt about their love when they made their union official on March 27. "The Real" co-host and the "Soul Survivor" spitter tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta, forgoing their initial plans for an overseas wedding at Lake Como or in the South of France. Despite having to change their plans, the pair realized, "and at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife," so the TV personality explained their decision to have "a mini-mony" instead of having to wait too long to make their dream wedding come true.

9. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were one of those couples who made use of the pandemic to quietly plan their nuptials. It may not be held outdoor, but it wasn't less creative, with flowers suspended from the ceiling decorating her home in Montecito, California. The result was a classic and intimate affair, with less than 20 close friends and family gathering to watch the couple say "I do" in a room aglow in candlelight. For her wedding gown, the "7 Rings" singer wore a simple Vera Wang Haute with a plunging back.

10. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Instagram After proposing to Gwen Stefani in October 2020, Blake Shelton had their wedding quietly and thoroughly planned for months during the pandemic. The country music crooner specifically built a chapel at his Oklahoma ranch for the special day, which took place on July 3. Outside the chapel, there was a white tent and covered tables where they held a reception with a few guests in attendance, including "The Voice" host Carson Daly who officiated the wedding. In one of the pictures shared by the couple, they posed with the sunset view in the background, making it a perfect time and place for their nuptials.