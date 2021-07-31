Fans Blame 50 Cent for DaBaby's Homophobic Controversy

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - As DaBaby is under fire for his controversial remarks at Rolling Loud Festival, some people appeared to think that the controversy has something to do with 50 Cent. Fans on Internet speculated that it wasn't a mere coincidence that DaBaby's career went to hell shortly after Fiddy took him under his mentorship.

"Coincidence that 50 Cent started 'mentoring' DaBaby and then his career continues to go straight to hell?" wrote a fan on Twitter. "50 Cent is a horrible mentor if this is what DaBaby has learned so far," someone else added. "the little man syndrome going crazy for dababy. he think he 50 cent," another comment read, while someone else wrote, "DaBaby thinks he's the new 50 Cent when he isn't."

A user then chimed in, "Remember when 50 Cent said he'd be DaBaby's mentor and his whole career has been going down the drain since then lol that was like two weeks ago, right?" Someone also added, "Oh my God, 50 Cent coached DaBaby to become a VILLAIN."

Neither Dababy nor 50 Cent has reacted to this chatter.

DaBaby's controversy has prompted celebrities to chime in with some of them defending him while some other put the "Rockstar" rapper on blast. Madonna was the last star to slam the North Carolina rapper, writing on Instagram, "A message to DaBaby - if you're going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts. After decades of hard won scientific research-- there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids."

"I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance," the pop icon added, referring to DaBaby's words when he made the homophobic statements. "No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God [praying hands emoji]. And your sexist remarks about Ladies who's pussies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze."

The "Like a Virgin" hitmaker concluded her lengthy message, "People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN. @dababy."

DaBaby received backlash after making offensive comments during his set on Sunday, July 25 at Rolling Loud Festival. At the time, he said, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

The rapper had put up an apology message, though it only backfired. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," the 29-year-old rapper said in a July 27 tweet. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business."