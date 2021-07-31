 
 

Kurt Cobain's Childhood Home Becomes Washington State Landmark

Kurt Cobain's Childhood Home Becomes Washington State Landmark
Celebrity

Current co-owner, Lee Bacon, has been working to restore the property where the tragic Nirvana frontman grew up, and has managed to add it to the state's heritage register.

  • Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - The house where tragic Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain grew up has been added to Washington's register for historically significant properties.

Kurt lived in the four-bedroom bungalow in Aberdeen from 1968 to 1984, and the current co-owner, Lee Bacon, has been working to restore the home, so it looks just like it did when the rocker was a kid.

Last week, Lee and his wife's efforts paid off and the pad was added to the state's Department Of Archaeology and Historic Preservation's Heritage Register of culturally important buildings. And now the preservationist tells Rolling Stone he plans to host the occasional private tour of the place, starting next spring (2022).

  See also...

"Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt's early life and career, with museum detail," he shares. "The next chapter is how to make that happen."

Bacon and his spouse have owned the house since 2018, when they bought it from Cobain's family for $190,000 (£160,000). They have worked closely with the Nirvana star's relatives to turn the place into a mecca for fans. Kurt's family members provided original furniture from the home, as well as photos, souvenirs, and audio and video recordings of the star.

Kim Cobain, Kurt's sister, said of her involvement in the project. "I enjoy being involved and providing my input. I am very happy and supportive that Lee and Dani took this on three years ago," she stated.

Kurt took his own life in 1994, aged 27. He left behind wife Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain.

You can share this post!

Gerard Butler Sues 'Olympus Has Fallen' Producers for Owing Him $10 Million Profits

Fans Blame 50 Cent for DaBaby's Homophobic Controversy
Related Posts
Kurt Cobain's Self-Portrait Caricature Brings In $281,000 From Auction

Kurt Cobain's Self-Portrait Caricature Brings In $281,000 From Auction

FBI File Reveals Why Federal Agents Refused to Investigate Kurt Cobain's Death as Murder

FBI File Reveals Why Federal Agents Refused to Investigate Kurt Cobain's Death as Murder

Kurt Cobain's Guitar Sold for Record-Breaking $6 Million at Auction

Kurt Cobain's Guitar Sold for Record-Breaking $6 Million at Auction

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Cardigan Collects $334K at Auction

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged Cardigan Collects $334K at Auction

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family