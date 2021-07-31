Kurt Cobain's Childhood Home Becomes Washington State Landmark

Celebrity

Current co-owner, Lee Bacon, has been working to restore the property where the tragic Nirvana frontman grew up, and has managed to add it to the state's heritage register.

AceShowbiz - The house where tragic Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain grew up has been added to Washington's register for historically significant properties.

Kurt lived in the four-bedroom bungalow in Aberdeen from 1968 to 1984, and the current co-owner, Lee Bacon, has been working to restore the home, so it looks just like it did when the rocker was a kid.

Last week, Lee and his wife's efforts paid off and the pad was added to the state's Department Of Archaeology and Historic Preservation's Heritage Register of culturally important buildings. And now the preservationist tells Rolling Stone he plans to host the occasional private tour of the place, starting next spring (2022).

"Our goal is to make the house a tribute project to Kurt's early life and career, with museum detail," he shares. "The next chapter is how to make that happen."

Bacon and his spouse have owned the house since 2018, when they bought it from Cobain's family for $190,000 (£160,000). They have worked closely with the Nirvana star's relatives to turn the place into a mecca for fans. Kurt's family members provided original furniture from the home, as well as photos, souvenirs, and audio and video recordings of the star.

Kim Cobain, Kurt's sister, said of her involvement in the project. "I enjoy being involved and providing my input. I am very happy and supportive that Lee and Dani took this on three years ago," she stated.

Kurt took his own life in 1994, aged 27. He left behind wife Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean Cobain.