Lisa Kudrow Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From 'Friends' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Taking to their social media accounts, the 'We're the Millers' actress and 'The Comeback' alum share sweet selfies of them with the Phoebe Buffay depicter on the NBC sitcom to celebrate the latter's 58th birthday.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Kudrow has received heartwarming gestures on her 58th birthday. Celebrating the "Friends" alum's special day, her co-stars on the hit NBC TV sitcom, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, posted sweet tributes on their social media accounts.

On Friday, July 30, the Rachel Green depicter on "Friends" took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet selfie with Lisa to commemorate her co-star's birthday. The snap appeared to be from their recent reunion. In the first pic, the 52-year-old actress could be seen giving "The Comeback" alum a kiss on the head. Over the photo, she added a caption that read, "Happy Birthday my Floosh!"

Jennifer Aniston paid a sweet tribute to celebrate her 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow's 58th birthday.

Not stopping there, Jennifer went on to share another throwback photo in the following Story. Sharing a candid pic from "Friends", the "We're the Millers" actress and Lisa were captured laughing together on set. "Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1…" she captioned the image. "Love you @lisakudrow."

In the meantime, Courteney turned to her Instagram page to mark Lisa's birthday. "Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer. I know," the "Cougar Town" alum gushed alongside a selfie of the pair.

"Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that's just the beginning of the list. Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you," Courteney added. The Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom then concluded her post by referencing Lisa's hilarious song from the hit series, "Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?"

The former co-stars recently sent fans into a frenzy with their reunion during the 4th of July weekend along with pal Laura Dern. Sharing the smiling selfie of the four was Courteney on her Instagram page.

"Happy 4th! Xoxo," Courteney wrote in the caption. In their photo, the 57-year-old actress donned a tan blouse and hoop earrings, while Jennifer and Lisa were matching in black tops with gold jewelry.